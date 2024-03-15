A Stoner Jam, 3-Legged Dog Day Party, and More Crucial Concerts

Stoner Jam

Thursday 14, Far Out Lounge

Free and all ages, the 30-plus bands billed for heavy music showcase Stoner Jam cover all ends of the rock & roll spectrum. Local psychedelic veterans Tia Carrera revel in improvisation with 8-, 15-, and 30-minute jams. Los Angeles trio Bong Wizard trade sunniness for sludge, but keep their sense of humor: 2020 EP The Bong Remains the Same features three tracks, “Sativa,” “Hybrid,” and “Indica.” In between lands Austin post-punks EXOTIC FRUITICA, whose latest single “NYC Feeling” cuts through scratchy noise guitar with Jon French’s distorted groan. – Carys Anderson

Hair of the 3-Legged Dog

Friday 15, Hotel Vegas

Changing venues, delayed set times, notoriously erratic Texas weather: Almost nothing about South by Southwest is predictable. Right as rain, however, comes Hair of the 3-Legged Dog, the Chronicle’s annual March day party. Now in its ninth year, the festivities return to Hotel Vegas from noon to 4pm. As always, entry is free and open to the (21 and up) public with RSVP at austinchronicle.com/day-party. This year’s show promises performances from standout Austin acts Cactus Lee, Nemegata, Font, and Grace Sorensen. Alongside live music, Eldorado Cafe will be slinging free tacos, MOOD Aura Nomad will be snapping aura portraits, and, of course, Chron office dog Hank the Tripaw may be hanging around for cuddles. Even better, proceeds from the event support Austin Pets Alive! – Carys Anderson

Devendra Banhart, Kate Bollinger

Monday 18, Mohawk

The lore on Devendra Banhart’s 11th studio album runs deep – recorded in a Topanga cabin studio once owned by Neil Young, while wearing a blue Issey Miyake dress borrowed from producer Cate Le Bon. The meditative pop profundities of Flying Wig earn an equally exciting tourmate. Contributor to projects like Drugdealer (“Pictures of You”) and Paul Cherry, L.A. singer-songwriter Kate Bollinger sharpened her ageless folk-pop on 2022 EP Look at It in the Light, inspired by early Beatles demos. – Rachel Rascoe

Deap Vally

Wednesday 20, Mohawk

Since 2013’s Sistrionix, Deap Vally have reinvigorated minimalist garage rock like a feminist White Stripes. With wailing riffs and clamoring percussion, guitarist Lindsey Troy and drummer Julie Edwards, who share vocal duties, reject financial codependence (“Gonna Make My Own Money”) and stand proud during a “Walk of Shame.” The album led to opening gigs for Blondie and Red Hot Chili Peppers, plus production assistance from Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner. Now calling it quits, the pair rolls through town to play their debut one last time, and enlists local shoegazers Ringo Deathstarr to warm up the crowd. – Carys Anderson

Em Beihold

Thursday 21, Antone’s

A modern pop embodiment of her noted influences like Regina Spektor and Kate Nash, Em Beihold rides enlivening piano chords into blunt, bleeding-heart lyrical conclusions. After her 2021 TikTok takeoff “Groundhog Day,” about being unemployed at your parents’ house, the L.A. native was the first signing to Moon Projects, former TikTok music chief Mary Rahmani’s joint venture with Republic Records. Her latest megawatt “Numb Little Bug” hits the mental health buzzer: “Do you ever get a little bit tired of life?/ Like you’re not really happy but you don’t wanna die?” Will Linley opens. – Rachel Rascoe

Honey Made

Thursday 21, Empire

Since their 2018 formation, nine-person collective Honey Made has set audiences ablaze with big-band maximalism. Keeping concertgoers on their feet, the band’s intricate grooves have earned booking alongside acts like George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic. The animated ensemble’s 2023 project Charge It to the Band Fund propels syncopated shivers down your spine with electro-glazed organs (“Dfa”) and time-suspending basslines (“Vibin”). Find the heart of their spirited sound, however, in the high-voltage brass section, matching metallic sheen and rich vibrato (“Ashy Pockets [My Mode]”). Big Sky Collective’s symphonic prog-rock arrangements and funk-forward fivesome Blue Tongue also join the night’s lineup. – Miranda Garza

Music Notes

FSG Fest

Thursday 14 - Saturday 16, Feels So Good

Concerts return at the imaginative screenprinting and design shop after a winter break. Performers across the mini-fest’s three days include NYC/Boston shoegazers Joyer, lo-fi/indie Californian Worn-Tin, and Austin-based honky-tonker Ellis Bullard. Each day’s advance tickets are $15 ($20 at door).

Ethereal Theatre

Friday 15, the Ballroom

Local rapper Free Hamze books an unofficial event featuring Atlanta plugg linchpin Tony Shhnow for a second consecutive South by Southwest. Tickets are $10.

Latinapalooza

Saturday 16, Cooper’s BBQ

Patricia Vonne’s second all-women showcase of SXSW 2024 – in conjunction with EQ Austin – highlights a variety of music from Texas-launched artists. Tejano (Destiny Navaira), Latin-infused pop (Shiela), R&B (Grace Sorensen) – name it, and you’ve got it. The event is free and open to the public.

Tierra Whack

Saturday 16, Space 24 Twenty

Urban Outfitters channels some of that pre-COVID SX aura with its presentation of the Philadelphia lyricist at the Guadalupe locale. Whack notably releases her debut album (World Wide Whack) on Friday, nearly six years after 2018’s critically acclaimed visual project Whack World. Admission is free w/ RSVP; doors open at 2pm.