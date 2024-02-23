Here Are Your Winners for the 42nd Annual Austin Music Awards

Music

Though the details wiggle around annually, the meat-and-potatoes mission of the Austin Music Awards sticks. The Austin Chronicle celebrates the year in citywide music-making with a springtime party/concert, now for the 42nd year. For the first time, the party moves to Antone’s Nightclub on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now at austinchronicle.com/ama, with all proceeds directly benefiting the SIMS Foundation. Check out the full lineup of winners, nominees, and special guests here.

Alongside live music, the show will include a curated presentation of select awards. Unlike in past years, all 51 award categories will not be announced live onstage, but rather unveiled here, as well as in a keepsake special issue of the Chronicle on stands now. (Revisit our rundown of these less-stuffy, still-glitzy changes in “An Austin Music Poll FAQ,” Jan. 5.) Thanks to everyone who voted, and we hope to see you on Sunday!


BEST OF THE YEAR



Black Pumas (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Band of the Year:

Black Pumas


Nominees:

Being Dead

Die Spitz

Fuck Money

Nemegata



Song of the Year:

Black Pumas

“More Than a Love Song”


Nominees:

DAIISTAR, “Star Starter”

Grace Sorensen & Magna Carda, “Digits”

Walker Lukens, “The One Who Loves You”

Wild Child, “Dear John”



Musician of the Year:

Shinyribs


Nominees:

Ben Kweller

Blakchyl

BLK ODYSSY

S.L. Houser




Caroline Rose (Photo by CJ Harvey)

Songwriter of the Year:

Caroline Rose


Nominees:

Abhi the Nomad

Cactus Lee

Laura Colwell (Sun June)

Will Johnson




Album of the Year:

Die Spitz

Teeth


Nominees:

A Giant Dog, Bite

alexalone, ALEXALONE TECHNICAL RESEARCH

Being Dead, When Horses Would Run

BLK ODYSSY, DIAMONDS & FREAKS

DAIISTAR, Good Time

Nemegata, Voces

Portrayal of Guilt, Devil Music

Tele Novella, Poet’s Tooth

Various artists, Texas Wild




Farmer's Wife (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Best New Act:

Farmer’s Wife


Nominees:

Grocery Bag

Nuclear Daisies

SKATELAND

Slow Pulse




Die Spitz's "Hair of Dog" video (Image via YouTube)

Music Video of the Year:

Die Spitz

“Hair of Dog” (Dir. Kent Shinnick)


Nominees:

Being Dead, “The Great American Picnic” (Dir. Kai Winikka)

Malik Baptiste, “Who!?” (Dir. Wes Ellis)

Mike Melinoe, “Clichés” (Dir. Michael Whitsett & Shelly Knicks)

Tele Novella, “Funeral” (Dir. Vanessa Pla)



LEGACY AWARDS



Cherubs (Photo by Jana Birchum)

AUSTIN MUSIC HALL OF FAME:

Cherubs




Austin Music Industry Hall of Fame:

Jim Franklin




The Margaret Moser Award:

Rosa Madriz




The Zev Award:

Lila + Sofia




BEST BY GENRE



Ruthie Foster (Courtesy of Ruthie Foster)

Best Blues:

Ruthie Foster


Nominees:

Buffalo Nichols

Henri Herbert

Jesse Dayton

Zach Person




Croy and the Boys (Photo by John Anderson)

Best Country:

Croy and the Boys


Nominees:

Harvest Thieves

Sentimental Family Band

The Tender Things

Theo Lawrence




Tropicana Joe (Photo by Studio Vibin)

Best DJ:

Tropicana Joe


Nominees:

Ashmar

DJ Jester the Filipino Fist

DJ Kay Cali

King Louie




Bayonne (Photo by John Anderson)

Best Electronic:

Bayonne


Nominees:

Felt Out

LP Giobbi

Lucía Beyond

SEWA



Best Experimental:

Blank Hellscape


Nominees:

Alex DL

Attic Ted

fibril

Water Damage



Best Folk / Bluegrass:

Little Mazarn


Nominees:

Batty Jr.

Briscoe

Large Brush Collection

Lost Patterns




Ben Buck (Courtesy of Ben Buck)

Best Hip-Hop / Rap:

Ben Buck


Nominees:

Blakchyl

Malik Baptiste

Mike Melinoe

Norman BA$E



Best Jazz:

Sarah Sharp


Nominees:

Alex Coke & Carl Michel Sextet

JaRon Marshall

Mockjaw

Pamela Hart




Bidi Bidi Banda (Photo by Natalie Vidal)

Best Latin:

Bidi Bidi Banda


Nominees:

Como Las Movies

El Combo Oscuro

Lesly Reynaga

Nemegata




Portrayal of Guilt (Photo by Addrian Jafaritabar)

Best Metal:

Portrayal of Guilt


Nominees:

Bridge Farmers

Deep Cross

Sadistic Force

Spirit Adrift




Pussy Gillette (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Best Punk:

Pussy Gillette


Nominees:

BÖNDBREAKR

Fuck Money

mugger

User Unauthorized




TC Superstar (Photo by Sydney Mike Mayer)

Best Pop:

TC Superstar


Nominees:

Jane Leo

Primo the Alien

Redbud

Sun June



Best R&B:

Mélat


Nominees:

Alesia Lani

Eimaral Sol

Grace Sorensen

THEBROSFRESH



Best World:

Atash


Nominees:

Atlas Maior

Nagavalli

Oliver Rajamani

Paula Maya




The Stacks (Photo by John Bergin)

Best Rock:

The Stacks


Nominees:

Font

Magic Rockers of Texas

Never

On Being an Angel



BEST AUSTIN MUSICIANS



Sabrina Ellis (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Best Vocalist:

Sabrina Ellis

(A Giant Dog)


Nominees:

Kalu James (Kalu & The Electric Joint)

Nnedi Agbaroji (Trouble in the Streets)

Quentin Arispe (The Past Lives)

Uncle Roy & Spice (US, Sir Woman)



Best Guitarist:

Eve Monsees


Nominees:

alexalone

Ezra Rodriguez

John Morales

Wilson Marks




Kaylin Martinez (Courtesy of Kaylin Martinez)

Best Drummer / Percussionist:

Kaylin Martinez


Nominees:

Alton Jenkins

Daniel Coborn

Daniel Dufour

Jeffrey Olson



Best Horns:

Mike St. Clair


Nominees:

Andre Hayward

Aubrey Logan

Daniel Fears

Gene Centeno




KindKeith (Courtesy of KindKeith)

Best Pianist / Keyboardist:

KindKeith


Nominees:

David Alvarez

JaRon Marshall

Jonathan Deas

Rae Mascardo



Best Miscellaneous Instrument:

Zack Wiggs

pedal steel


Nominees:

AJ Castillo, accordion

Carolyn Trowbridge, vibraphone

Kym Warner, mandolin

Thor Harris, marimba



Best Bassist:

Kate Halter


Nominees:

Daniel Foose

Greg Gonzalez

Nora Predey

Sam Pankey



Best Strings / Fiddle:

Carrie Rodriguez


Nominees:

Beth Chrisman

Christabel Lin

Erik Hokkanen

Katie Shore



MUSIC INDUSTRY AWARDS


Best Record Store:

Waterloo Records


Nominees:

Antone’s Record Shop

Big Henry’s Vinyl & Gifts

BLK Vinyl

Breakaway Records

End of an Ear

Feels So Good Records

Love Wheel Records



Best Live Music Venue:

Mohawk


Nominees:

ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Antone’s Nightclub

Hotel Vegas

The Saxon Pub




Ty Segall plays Stubbs during Levitation (Photo by Isabella Martinez)

Best Music Festival:

Levitation


Nominees:

ACL Festival

Austin Blues Festival

Oblivion Access Festival

South by Southwest




Ismael Quintanilla III, at work (Photo by Grant Pal)

Best Music Photographer:

Ismael Quintanilla III


Nominees:

David Brendan Hall

Pooneh Ghana

Roger Ho

Samantha Tellez



Best Live Music Booker:

Zach Ernst

(Antone’s Nightclub, Paramount Theatre)


Nominees:

Happen Twice

Howdy Gals

Katelynn Garza (Hotel Vegas)

Resound Presents



Best New Club:

Radio / East


Nominees:

The Coral Snake

dadaLab

Friendly Rio Market

Superstition



Best Record Label:

Feels So Good Records


Nominees:

Chicken Ranch Records

Keeled Scales

Portrayal of Guilt Records

Spaceflight Records



Best Recording Studio:

Ice Cream Factory Studio


Nominees:

Alnico Studio

Bud’s Recording Services

Estuary Recording

Orb Recording Studios



Best Producer:

Adrian Quesada


Nominees:

Beto Martinez

Danny Reisch

Walker Lukens

Wiardon



Best Radio Personality:

Jody Denberg

(KUTX)


Nominees:

Andy Langer (ACL Radio)

Deejay Slyce (KAZI)

Loris Lowe (Sun Radio)

Suzanna Choffel (Sun Radio)



Best Radio Station:

KUTX 98.9FM


Nominees:

KAZI 88.7FM

KOOP 91.7FM

KVRX 91.7FM

Sun Radio 100.1FM




Aaron “Fresh” Knight and Confucius Jones (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Best Radio Show:

The Breaks with Confucius Jones and Aaron “Fresh” Knight

(KUTX)


Nominees:

101X Homegrown with John Laird (KROX-FM)

Double Heads Variety Hour (KOOP)

A Hill Country Saturday with Kevin Connor (Sun Radio)

Stronger Than Dirt with Scott Gardner (KOOP)




Billie Buck (Photo by Jana Birchum)

Best Poster Artist:

Billie Buck


Nominees:

Billy Perkins

Cat Barrera

Ishaq Fahim

Taylor Rushing




Lydia Fortuna (Photo by Darrin Commerford)

Best Live Sound Engineer:

Lydia Fortuna


Nominees:

Chris Corbo

Connor Schwanke

Dan Richardson

Myles Crosby



Best Instrument Repair:

South Austin Music


Nominees:

Austin Vintage Guitars

Straight Frets

Strait Music

Switched On



Best Equipment Rental:

Rock n Roll Rentals


Nominees:

ILIOS Production Design

Limitless Lights and Sound

Nomad Sound

The Werd Company



Best Music Residency:

Jackie Venson

at Antone’s Nightclub


Nominees:

Club X at the 13th Floor

Farmer’s Wife at Hotel Vegas

Fresh Fridaze at Independence Brewing

Sketch at C-Boy’s Heart & Soul




The staff at HAAM (Courtesy of HAAM)

Best Music Nonprofit:

Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM)


Nominees:

Anthropos Arts

Diversity Awareness and Wellness in Action (DAWA)

SIMS Foundation

Sonic Guild



Most Creative Event:

Black Pumas

Live From C-Boy’s


Nominees:

Bill Ball 6

A Celebration of Bobbie Nelson

Fusebox Festival

Wizard Rodeo 3

