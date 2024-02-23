Here Are Your Winners for the 42nd Annual Austin Music Awards

Though the details wiggle around annually, the meat-and-potatoes mission of the Austin Music Awards sticks. The Austin Chronicle celebrates the year in citywide music-making with a springtime party/concert, now for the 42nd year. For the first time, the party moves to Antone’s Nightclub on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 7pm.

Tickets are on sale now at austinchronicle.com/ama, with all proceeds directly benefiting the SIMS Foundation. Check out the full lineup of winners, nominees, and special guests here.

Alongside live music, the show will include a curated presentation of select awards. Unlike in past years, all 51 award categories will not be announced live onstage, but rather unveiled here, as well as in a keepsake special issue of the Chronicle on stands now. (Revisit our rundown of these less-stuffy, still-glitzy changes in “An Austin Music Poll FAQ,” Jan. 5.) Thanks to everyone who voted, and we hope to see you on Sunday!