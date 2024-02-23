Music

Crosstalk: Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh Are the Wonder Women of Country

Chalk breaks up, Big Sugar reemerges, Die Spitz shoots a music video

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Feb. 23, 2024


photo by Lyza Renee

Die Spitz will tape a music video Friday, Feb. 23, at Hotel Vegas. Doors open at 5pm for the free show, which also features performances by TC Superstar, TV’s Daniel, and DJ BB Ding. Teasing new music, the band wrote on Instagram, “Mosh, stage dive, pick your nose and go crazy cause it will be on VIDEO.”

Chalk, the experimental psychedelic rock collective, have officially broken up. The band stopped playing shows last year, but have long teased final album The Frailty of Everything, Revealed at Last, released earlier this month. In a Feb. 12 Instagram post, leader Connor Spencer Gryder pointed fans to his bandmates’ other projects, including Rocking Chair Reality Room, Neon Lemon, and the Holy Temple.

Kelly Willis, Melissa Carper, and Brennen Leigh have formed a new supergroup called Wonder Women of Country. After touring as a trio, Austin-based Willis and Carper and Nashville artist Leigh decamped to local Bismeaux Studios to cut a six-song EP, due out March 15. Debut single “Another Broken Heart” dropped last week.

Big Sugar, the blues rock outfit of Canadian-born, Austin-based musician Gordie Johnson, gets the reissue treatment thanks to Jack White’s Third Man Records. White’s label reprints 1995’s 500 Pounds – “the best blues-based record to ever come out of Canada,” the artist declared.

A version of this article appeared in print on February 23, 2024 with the headline: Crosstalk: The Wonder Women of Country and More Music News
Last Week in Live Music: The Bluebonnets, Robin Pecknold, Emily Wolfe, Moving Panoramas, Snõõper, Tear Dungeon, and More
