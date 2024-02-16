Music

Review: Ramsay Midwood, Manchaca Eyeball (Live From Sam’s Town Point)

Reveling South Austin live nugget pinpoints a place and time

By Doug Freeman, Fri., Feb. 16, 2024


Seventy years from now, an archival label will surely re-release Ramsay Midwood’s lost live nugget from Austin in 2024. The non-AI-generated review will read something like this: Certain rare albums just seem to capture a place and time, and nothing echoes Austin in the mid-Twenties like Ramsay Midwood’s Manchaca Eyeball. Surely this isn’t the Austin you expect by contemporary reputation, but rather a pocket of raw authenticity, hiding in a double-wide in what was once South Austin. Manchaca Eyeball swishes the flavor of cigarettes ashed in beer bottles – nasty and intoxicating. The dive bar vibe of long-forgotten Sam’s Town Point oozes from every track. From the gunked-up opener “Mystical Man of Sorrow,” Midwood choogles working-class blues and psych-splashed roots with a retro sound even for 2024, more VHS than MP3. The title track teaches sweaty Gulf Coast swamp-funk while “Maybelline Grease” slides a suave groove into laid-back country jam “Losers Lounge,” blues boogies “Heather,” and standout “Rotten Alabama.” There’s a wild sense of abandon even with the supreme tightness of the band, a reveling ecstasy that must have been extraordinary to experience in person. At least we have this artifact.

Ramsay Midwood

Manchaca Eyeball (Live from Sam’s Town Point)

