Music

Review: Other Vessels, Empty Afternoon

Confident debut EP bursts from acoustic folk to rock balladry

By Genevieve Wood, Fri., Feb. 16, 2024


Skirting around squeaky-clean love stories and romantic cliches, Other Vessels' Valentine's Day EP pays tribute to the messier (and more beautiful) truths of true intimacy. Titular offering "Empty Afternoon" bursts from soothing, acoustic folk into full-blown rock balladry, buoyed by the sometimes sweet, sometimes snarling vocals of Miranda Haney. Caro Somes' moody guitarwork catches fire on urgent closer "Tall Buildings," while "Angela" swirls with piano-twinged remembrances of pleasures past. With all the confidence of Big Thief's debut Masterpiece, standout single "Tangerine" sees the quintet blend alt.country swagger with heartfelt poeticism: "Jessie, don’t you let me be alone/ The cracking of your knuckles is my metronome."

Other Vessels

Empty Afternoon

Other Vessels

