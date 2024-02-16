Music

Review: EddieAngel, LOVE BOMB

Spry lyrics shoot syllables like daggers on debut EP

By Laiken Neumann, Fri., Feb. 16, 2024


Though a fresh UT-Austin graduate, EddieAngel bears the weight of decades on debut EP LOVE BOMB – at least vocally. The jazz-driven R&B vehicle steers the Austin singer-songwriter’s powerhouse chords through spry lyrics, shooting syllables like daggers and falling headfirst into riffs. He squeaks out “electricity” with the posture of Prince on “U & I,” then pockets “ICU (Acoustic Version)” with the commanding rasp of Amy Winehouse. The six-track collection’s floaty arrangements disintegrate on the titular closer, where darkened guitar tones take a hard left turn. Still, backed by his fourpiece band, EddieAngel’s performance threads a needle of punchy soul throughout.

EddieAngel

LOVE BOMB

