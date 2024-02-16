Crypta, Cherubs, and More Crucial Concerts for the Week

Cherubs

Thursday 15 – Friday 16, Hotel Vegas

As ATX adjusts to its size and national status – international cred secured long ago by SXSW – its cultural history suddenly churns into visions of tomorrow. Cherubs remain a living, seething, bouncing bridge between pioneering local post-punks of the Eighties (Scratch Acid and Butthole Surfers) and their contemporary spawn. Last year’s Brutal Panda reissues for Icing and Heroin Man completed a Cherubs through line to the melodic noiseniks’ resurgence starting in 2015 on 2 Ynfynyty and Immaculada High four years later. Thursday, the trio headlines with support by the Grasshopper Lies Heavy and Suckling. Friday, they warm up pandemic-born post-punks Porcelain, who christen an eponymous debut LP, with alexalone opening. – Raoul Hernandez

Gabe Lee

Friday 16, Waterloo Records

This sharp showcase bookends an impressive run of free-to-the-public Waterloo performances leading up to the ticketed Ameripolitan Music Awards on Sunday. Likewise, Nashville native Gabe Lee put an exclamation point on his career’s ventures through country, folk, and rock with last year’s Drink the River. His fourth LP presents a message of unity with tracks like the addiction-addressing “Even Jesus Got the Blues.” The must-see Austin-affiliated trio of Brennen Leigh, Melissa Carper, and Kelly Willis add to the in-store show/signing with irresistible song-swapping between acoustic guitars and Carper’s upright bass, ahead of their own awards show appearances. Find the full list of awards-affiliated gigs at ameripolitan.org/schedule. – Rachel Rascoe

The Tiarras, Mexstep

Saturday 17, Flamingo Cantina

La Semilla Producciones and Flamingo Cantina present Latinx Super Jam, a night of upbeat tempos and limitless talent. Powerhouse trinity the Tiarras push genre boundaries and positivity through their blended sound. Sisters Tori, Sophia, and Tiffany Baltierra together forge electric instrumentals rooted in the rhythms of their Mexican American heritage. Cumbia pulses with modern pop melodies in the trio’s latest cover of “La Negra Tomasa,” while the brass-led beats of “Soy Chingona” fuel a swinging, infectious statement. Hip-hop artist Mexstep, groove-driven funk collective Ex Romantika, and dynamic duo Rico-Ico add to the evening of radiant arrangements, each with their own signature sound sure to get attendees on their feet. –Miranda Garza

Cold War Kids, Hovvdy

Saturday 17, Stubb’s

Best known for chart-topping alt-rock singles “Hang Me Up to Dry” and “First,” Cold War Kids touch down at Stubb’s on the heels of their self-titled 10th studio album. Balancing out the California quintet’s hard-hitting percussion is introspective opener Hovvdy, whose Austin support date doubles as a long-awaited homecoming show. Composed of songwriters Will Taylor and Charlie Martin, the Texas-born twopiece’s discography spans from the lo-fi excellence of 2016 debut Taster to the polished “pillowcore” of 2021 release True Love. A recent run of four excellent singles, including swoonworthy sing-along “Forever” and road-trip-ready “Jean,” prelude the duo’s upcoming fifth album. –Genevieve Wood

White Denim, Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band

Saturday 17, Mohawk

Despite James Petralli decamping to the City of Angels, White Denim remains an Austin institution. The 18-year-running prog/R&B/rock project still soars off the founding front line of Petralli and bassist Steve Terebecki and continues as a farm system for ATX’s talented instrumentalists – including current guitarist Cat Clemons (Pizza Jeff, Sir Woman) and keyboardist Michael Hunter (Mamalarky). November brought WD’s 12th album, a potent collaboration with guitarist/songwriter Raze Regal (Once and Future Band) that lent a new lyrical brain to the project’s ever-skyward jams. Spellbinding conductor Nolan Potter, who played on WD’s latest, opens the show with his Nightmare Band. – Kevin Curtin

Crypta

Saturday 17, Come & Take It Live

Fifth year out of São Paulo, Crypta thrash their way from South America to North America on the hellion wings of Brazil’s metallic legacy – feminized! Last summer’s sophomore full-length Shades of Sorrow spotlights the all-woman quartet as led by the withering attack of Fernanda Lira, whose possessed mic-wielding heaves forth and lacerates many-headed vocals, from a demonic witchyness to a deeper, Jason McMaster-like caw. Now cross the jagged axes of guitar tandem Tainá Bergamaschi and Jéssica di Falchi, and watch the firestorm spread. Local metalcore proggers Shadow Ministry support and San Marcos death thrashers Cerebral Desecration open. – Raoul Hernandez

Ameripolitan Music Awards

Sunday 18, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

For the 10th anniversary of his Ameripolitan Music Awards, Dale Watson returns the event to its origins in Austin. The show caps a weekend of celebrating the more traditional influences of country epitomized in Watson’s coined genre, an expanding but still oft-underappreciated range of the Western swing, rockabilly, honky-tonk, and outlaw seams of the roots music mine. This year’s awards specifically honor Ray Benson, Augie Meyers, and Flaco Jiménez, and include performances from legends and nominees including Reverend Horton Heat, Junior Brown, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis, Rick Trevino, Summer Dean, and more, along with a tribute to Charlie Robison. – Doug Freeman

Black Violin ft. Abraham Alexander

Monday 19, Long Center for the Performing Arts

The Grammy-nominated musical duo of Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste grew up learning classical music at school, but studying artists like Tupac and Wu-Tang Clan after hours. Lending strings to Alicia Keys’ “Karma” at the 2004 Billboard Awards (long before her Super Bowl pop-up last weekend) kicked off collaborations with 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne, and more for the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-launched project. Alongside Marcus’ violin and Baptiste’s viola/vocals, Black Violin’s current tour works in drums, a DJ, keys, and special guest Abraham Alexander, a Fort Worth singer-songwriter who played ACL Fest last year. – Rachel Rascoe

Evan Dando

Tuesday 20, Parish

Evan Dando’s always been the most curious of the alternative-era rock stars. Six-foot-four and gorgeous, infusing pogoing punk-pop with jangly acoustic guitar and honeyed vocals, the Lemonheads leader, to me, offered nothing but a saccharine soothing balm. Never mind that his songs were about heroin. Thirty years since “My Drug Buddy” and over 15 since he released new original material, the still-standing songwriter returns with “Fear of Living,” which maintains those classic lopsided Lemonheads rhythms, and a solo tour, which promises “an eclectic mix of Lemonheads classics, new material, and covers.” Willy Mason opens with rambling, near-yodeling folk. – Carys Anderson

Diego Rivera

Tuesday 20, Parker Jazz Club

The current director of jazz studies at the University of Texas, saxophonist Diego Rivera (named after the famed Mexican muralist) unleashes his latest record With Just a Word with a release show at Parker Jazz Club. The Michigan native’s fifth album blends originals and covers in dedication of Rivera’s mentors, musical and otherwise, as evidenced by cuts like “Mandela’s Muse” and “Song of the Underground Railroad.” On disc, he performs with a band made up of his Posi-Tone labelmates, plus drummer’s drummer Rudy Royston (Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Jon Irabagon), so there’s no doubt he’ll be surrounded by top caliber players for this show as well. – Michael Toland

Ruby Haunt

Wednesday 21, Parish

Though slow-churning signature track “Answering Machine” offers a swirling, meditative instrumental, Los Angeles duo Ruby Haunt usually deal in slightly more energetic, though still introspective, dream-pop. Twinkling keys and groggy vocals populate Wyatt Ininns and Victor Pakpour’s latest full-length, 2023’s Between Heavens, while new EP Heaven Sent provides four additional B-sides. On December LP Crashing, local openers Witches Exist jump between quiet melancholia (“Leaf”), screaming rock freakouts (“Homeostasis,” “Sims 4”) and glitchy bass jams (“Tower”), but still offer a cohesive alt-rock soundscape. – Carys Anderson

Nosaj Thing, Jacques Greene

Thursday 22, the Concourse Project

If you were a rap fan during the 2010s, odds are you’ve heard a Nosaj Thing beat. The producer came up in Los Angeles’ experimental scene alongside fellow avant hip-hop heavyweight Flying Lotus, toured with the xx and the Weeknd, crafted tracks for Kendrick Lamar and Kid Cudi, and garnered acclaim when he produced project standout “Paranoia” on Chance the Rapper’s seminal mixtape Acid Rap. Now, with hypnotic fifth album Continua, he’s continuing to build on the ambient sound that’s earned him his cult following. Montreal dance beatmaker Jacques Greene opens these back-to-back DJ sets. Free with RSVP. – Elizabeth Braaten

Music Notes

SoFaygo

Friday 16, Emo’s

After years of hype within the SoundCloud-based rap underground due to an infectious melodic amalgam mostly composed of Playboi Carti, Cactus Jack label boss Travis Scott, and the late Lil Keed’s canniness for high-pitched deliveries, 2022 XXL Freshman SoFaygo released his debut album Pink Heartz to mixed reception in late 2022. New EP GO+ course corrects with one of my favorites, “Wish I Could Tell You.” Tour headliner Lil Tecca (“Ransom”) notably produced SoFaygo’s TikTok-boosted 2020 breakthrough “Knock Knock.” An ensemble of young, underground acts offer further support: 17-year-old tana (fka BabySantana), Chow Lee, and Dallas artist Oodaredevil.

Kydd Jones

Saturday 17, North Village Library

Jones performs another free show at an Austin Public Library branch. He recently released a Bandcamp-exclusive loosie which sees him freestyling over the instrumental to Playboi Carti’s “2024.”

Chief Cleopatra

Sunday 18, Mohawk

The soul-rock singer performs her first show of the year as she gears up for the release of forthcoming Walker Lukens-produced single “Cold Dancer” on March 1. Lindsey Rose Black makes her live debut in support.