Rome Fortune

Thursday 8, My Oh My

A decade removed from 2013 breakout mixtape Beautiful Pimp and Rome Fortune is still pushing the envelope. After gaining notoriety for his unique blend of booming Southern trap and atmospheric indie synths, the famously blue-bearded Atlanta-grown rapper has gone on to collaborate with everyone from Gucci Mane to Lil Uzi Vert to Toro y Moi, garnering a reputation as a sonic experimentalist unafraid to blur genre lines. Rome may play cuts from 2023 dance-heavy project Grown in this four-hour solo DJ set (relocated from previous plans at the adjoining Parish). – Elizabeth Braaten

Me Nd Adam: Heartbreak Hotel

Thursday 8 - Friday 9, Hotel Vegas

For scorned lovers and hopeless romantics alike, Hotel Vegas transforms into Heartbreak Hotel for two tender pre-Valentine’s nights. Electro-Americana duo Me Nd Adam, of swoonworthy tracks like “Heartbeat of My Soul,” hosts the vintage pop-up. For a murkier love outlook, try Lady Dan’s recent synth rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker,” or pedal steel standout “Paradox.” “A paradox, a woman of stone/ To want to be loved and left alone.” Country crooner Ellis Bullard delivers a dose of honky-tonk heartache. Shed your tears for a good cause, as a portion of ticket sales benefit HAAM. – Genevieve Wood

Lydia Loveless

Friday 9 - Saturday 10, Continental Club

Lydia Loveless’ sixth LP, Nothing’s Gonna Stand in My Way Again, reset behind its anthemic title. The 2023 album saw the songwriter return home to Ohio and confront a barrage of insecurity. The result casts Loveless’ hook-heavy roots rock in a more reflective light – no less biting but turned inward to confess vulnerabilities and embrace ambiguity. Labelmate on resurrected Bloodshot Records, Jason Hawk Harris, opens both nights with his own expansive vision of Americana from last year’s tortured reckoning with loss, the remarkable Thin Places. – Doug Freeman

Exótico Americano Remixed: Frederico7 y Los Primes

Friday 9, the Pershing

“This project has been financed in whole or in part by the City of Austin’s Live Music Fund Event Program.” Decades later, our forever-booming state capital and the so-called live music capital finally fuse together to birth interdisciplinary collaborations such as this beaut: Brazilian ATX vet Frederico Geib, his South American roots-pop combo, and local dance institution Andrea Ariel. Reviving the group’s 2019 project Exótico Americano, Downtown’s exclusive sound speakeasy hosts Frederico7 y Los Primes being remixed live by 30-year boundary-breaker Ariel as she live composes an improvisational technique called Soundpainting, which employs “1,500 gestures to spontaneously guide, shape and remix material in real time.” – Raoul Hernandez

Adriano Santos Brazilian Jazz Quintet

Saturday 10, Monks Jazz

Drummer Adriano Santos has been a notable performer and educator since the Eighties. After splitting his time between New York City and Houston, the São Paulo native racked up an impressive list of jazz luminaries as employers: Gato Barbieri, Bill Charlap, Slide Hampton, John Pizzarelli, two different Gilbertos (both Astrud and Bebel), Brazilian legend Gal Costa, and literally dozens more. He also teaches at New York University, Columbia University, and the Drummers Collective School of Music. Between his 2010 album In Session and wide-ranging experience, Santos’ Brazilian quintet owns plenty of groovy material to move hips and nod heads. – Michael Toland

Jamila Woods

Saturday 10, Emo’s

Pushcart Prize-winning Chicago poet and musician Jamila Woods arrives in Austin for the first time post-pandemic, urged by the shuffling-then-freefalling R&B of third album Water Made Us. Astrology advised her on a Friday the 13th release date last October. Tracking a relationship’s transformative arc, the Jagjaguwar LP title extrapolates a Toni Morrison quote: “All water has a perfect memory and is forever trying to get back to where it was.” Looping back from community-connected Austin appearances like last December’s Far Out Fest and RAS Day 2019, Madison McFerrin rides the mellow, modernized soul pace of last year’s I Hope You Forgive Me (and subs in for Kara Jackson’s recent drop from the tour). – Rachel Rascoe

Helado Negro

Tuesday 13, Empire Control Room

After Roberto Carlos Lange celebrates PHASOR with a Feb. 9 tour kickoff in Atlanta, Austin earns the fourth live airing of the new album’s electronic- and folk-woven songwriting as Helado Negro. Preview the comforting, mechanized warmth with singles like “Best for You and Me,” inspired by the Asheville, North Carolina resident’s visit to the infinity-touching SAL MAR synthesizer machine. Playing with contrast, his prior LP Far In emerged during lockdown in Marfa. Equally must-see for reworking the folk framework, NYC artist June McDoom followed up the haunting whirl of her self-titled 2022 EP on this year’s With Strings, rearranging two originals alongside Judee Sill and Nina Simone selects. – Rachel Rascoe

Ellis Bullard Album Release

Thursday 15, the White Horse

Like a longneck passed between Waylon Jennings and Dale Watson, Ellis Bullard’s vintage honky-tonk chugs to keep a dance floor spinning ’til the boot heels wear off. The local’s low-barreled twang tore up aptly titled 2022 debut Piss-Hot Freightlining Country Music, and new album Honky Tonk Ain’t Noise Pollution keeps pace behind the ripping title track, even as Bullard’s croon cuts more mellow across 10 tracks. The release show recruits Croy & the Boys’ sharp social wit and Nick Garza’s Get Along’s easy-kicking Tex-Mex mix. – Doug Freeman

Montopolis’ Enchanted Rock

Thursday 15, the Bullock Museum

Forget the sounds of whining overheated children on a quintessentially Texan family hiking trip. Rather, Austin indie ensemble Montopolis interpreted the pink granite climb into beautiful orchestral movements on 2017 project Music for Enchanted Rock. At the time, composer Justin Sherburn (Okkervil River) told the Chronicle: “It became a meditation on context, thinking about our day-to-day on a much grander scale.” This live reprise includes Rip Shaub’s landscape photography and Amy Bluemel’s Chickasaw storytelling. With the performance included in the price of museum admission, the Bullock’s Third Thursday series also offers extended gallery access and a drop-in art station. – Rachel Rascoe

Music Notes

LUSH

Friday 9, Empire Control Room

Birmingham, Alabama DJ Swap Meet! headlines a dance party showcasing jungle music into the late night. Local favorite Bambi is among the supporting acts.

Middle Sattre Album Release

Saturday 10, Radio Coffee & Beer

Folk octet celebrates the release of debut album Hate Yourself to the Core. Brother Nielsen opens by way of Utah.

Nemegata

Saturday 10, Sagebrush

Three-time nominees (Band of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Latin) in this year’s Austin Music Awards highlight a solid bill also sporting Being Dead and Garrett T. Capps.

Nagavalli

Saturday 10, Stateside at the Paramount

For her first show of 2024, the Indian-born singer invites an all-star cast of locals to help amplify songs from 2023 album Numinosum. Special guests include Quentin Arispe, Indrajit Banerjee, Anastasia Hera, and Tomar Williams.

Fat Tuesday Get Down

Tuesday 13, the Far Out

Drummer Nikki Glaspie teams with Brian Haas to help far South Congress channel Bourbon Street for one night only. A “Mardi Gras band” featuring the likes of the Watters and Jimmie Dreams kicks off proceedings.

