Music

Review: Dickie Lee Erwin, Snake Doctor

Rootsy singer-songwriter’s 11th LP adds new pop shimmer

By Michael Hall, Fri., Feb. 2, 2024


Some musicians never release a single psychedelic banjo tune. It took singer-songwriter Dickie Lee Erwin 45 years to do it, and then he put four of them on one album. Erwin, 70, is one of those musician lifers who’s never found fame – but still wakes up every day and writes a song or books a gig. He has always sounded old-fashioned (fiddles and Dobros, melodies from the mountains, twangy electric guitars, choogling country rhythms) and looked that way too, like a friendly rural sheriff playing the guitar. Snake Doctor, his 11th album, veers off to give his rootsy tracks a new pop shimmer and layered vibe courtesy of co-producer Rob Halverson, a fan of random and found sounds. Find plenty of reverb-soaked guitars, quirky arrangements, and solid songs like “Highway 62,” which resembles an outtake from Neil Young’s Harvest Moon. The biggest surprises are the banjo grooves like “Space Miner Moonshiner” and “Psychedelic Summer,” which is based around a track played by James Brown’s old drummer Clyde Stubblefield and recorded by Butch Vig when those two – as well as Halverson – lived in Madison, Wisconsin. From happy collaborations like these comes great art, and cool tunes.

Dickie Lee Erwin

Snake Doctor


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Dickie Lee Erwin
Texas Platters
Dickie Lee Erwin
Shadetree (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Oct. 21, 2016

Texas Platters
For the Sake of the Song
Find Your Shine, Say You Love Me Too, Burden of Proof, Because I Feel That Way Too, Swan, Chasing Grace (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, May 7, 2010

More by Michael Hall
From the Music Desk
From the Music Desk
On Willie, Billy, Stevie Ray, Blaze, and more highlights from four decades of covering Austin music

Sept. 3, 2021

In Memory of Richard Dorsett
In Memory of Richard Dorsett
Beloved local left his mark on Austin

Nov. 14, 2012

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Dickie Lee Erwin

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Soul Man Sam Evans, Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers at Antone's Nightclub
Flyjack
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Andrea Magee
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Mellows
at Continental Club
Michael Hale Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: The Bluebonnets, Robin Pecknold, Emily Wolfe, Moving Panoramas, Snõõper, Tear Dungeon, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  