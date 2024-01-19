Music

Review: sleep well., It’s Getting Brighter

Barrel-aged indie folk makes early-adulthood existentialism sound sublime

By Elizabeth Braaten, Fri., Jan. 19, 2024


Out of the bedroom and into the daylight, sleep well.'s sophomore LP It's Getting Brighter marks their first album in four years. When the San Antonio-grown fivepiece arrived back in 2019, indie-rock forward Pictures of Dogs charmed audiences with sugarcoated dream-pop and salad days appeal. Whereas their debut was written in just a few days, barrel-aged It's Getting Brighter culminates years of growth, mixing rose-tinted nostalgia for youth gone past. Brimming with simmered folk ballads and aching twentysomething confessionals, the album points a new direction for the now-Austin-based band, whose tastes have evolved since we last met at the crossroads. Singer-songwriter Quiet Light, wrapping a breakout 2023, guests on alt.country-infused gut punch "I Took My Life and Divided It to My Own Liking," while the gentle percussion of "Heavy Lifting" makes early-adulthood existentialism sound disarmingly sublime. "Settle in, but don't you dare figure me out," lead vocalist Andrés Garcia croons on the record's jazz-steeped title track, like waking up from a dream to a brilliant sunrise. It's getting brighter indeed.

sleep well.

It's Getting Brighter

