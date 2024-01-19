Music

Review: Call Me Animal: A Tribute to the MC5

Austin contingent delivers highlights on Joecephus’ 2 LP set

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Jan. 19, 2024


The fuse that lit punk, Michigan's MC5 hit the scene in 1969 with youth rebellion rhetoric and a sound so loud, crazed, and soulful that their debut live strike remains the rarest of specimens: a pure expression of rock & roll. That, along with homed-in follow-up Back in the USA and underrated finale High Time, makes for a discography worthy of eternal revisiting – especially by Memphis bandleader/guitarist Joey "Joecephus" Killingsworth, whose tribute compilations (Johnny Cash, Black Oak Arkansas, Nazareth) are heavy with great characters. This 2-LP set, fundraising for nonprofit Jail Guitar Doors, welcomes Alice Cooper, J Mascis, Cherie Currie, Jello Biafra, Kim Thayil, Lydia Lunch, Mike Watt, and even "Brother Wayne" Kramer. Crucial cuts include Circle Jerks screamer Keith Morris and Scottish axeman Zal Cleminson injecting frantic energy into "The American Ruse" and a red-blooded "Rocket Reducer No. 62 (Rama Lama Fa Fa Fa)" where Oxbow's Eugene Robinson and Scratch Acid's Brett Bradford explode respectively on vocals and guitar. Like Bradford, an Austin contingent delivers highlights: Prime Butthole Surfers strings section JD Pinkus and Paul Leary put a new groove to "Looking at You," WE Are the Asteroid squeeze out a skyward "Poison," and Jeff Smith drips Hickoids charisma on "Baby Won't Ya" – all kickable jams on a comp that feels properly vital.

Joecephus & the George Jonestown Massacre

Call Me Animal: A Tribute to the MC5 (Saustex)

