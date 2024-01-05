Review: J Soulja, BOX WITH GOD: EP
The Smoke Out founder flexes among refreshing Austin features
By Derek Udensi, Fri., Jan. 5, 2024
As he progresses toward developing the Smoke Out and its sister concert series the Pre-Roll into destinations for upstart Central Texas hip-hop artists to hone their craft, J Soulja flexes a bit on his second extended play of 2023. A prominent Mike Tyson aesthetic binds the project's 22 minutes as Soulja offers his own version of promotional trash talk on opener "Angels." "I swear the only P you n----s push was probably peon/ I was running tracks before you n----s put your cleats on," he jabs toward envious contemporaries. On single "F.I.U," Arza Arzito's smooth production offers Mike Melinoe a runway to deliver a quick, standout verse. Features are constant, as only "Existence" doesn't pair another rapper alongside the reliable BOX WITH GOD godhead. Magic in the matchups, it's refreshing to hear Melinoe share a track with Ifé Neuro ("Status") and a Teeta feature succeeding a Yung Bryse one. Turns out the Smoke Out founder's whole "sharing the spotlight" thing extends to the music, too!?