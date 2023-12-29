Review: Fading Yellow, Stereo Assessment
Florida transplants earn psych rock tag on debut EP
By Carys Anderson, Fri., Dec. 29, 2023
Psych rock is back – or at least the tag is, for any band who prioritizes reverb over melodies. Florida transplants Fading Yellow earn the title by crafting actual songs rather than relying on vibes. As Jared Abramowitz cuts Ed Gonzalez's melancholy guitar haze with a buzzy synth line, debut EP opener "Secret" journeys from midtempo head-bopper to kinetic distortion freakout. Animated saxophone, courtesy of Nelson Ny-Devereaux, fuels project highlight "Tranquilizer," which nears jazz territory when the band makes way for a brass solo. "My laziness defeats me," Gonzalez sighs at one point, though the music suggests otherwise.