Review: Denny Freeman, The Amazing Denny Freeman

CD set compiles two long-out-of-print albums by the late guitarist

By Jay Trachtenberg, Fri., Dec. 29, 2023


When the two long-out-of-print albums comprising this two-CD set, Blues Cruise in 1986 and Out of the Blue in 1987, were originally released, both on local Amazing Records, guitarist Denny Freeman was at the epicenter of Austin's blues mecca centered around Antone's. As writer Joe Nick Patoski so aptly put it, Freeman was "the guitarists' guitarist in Guitar Town." And these two albums, to quote a writer for this publication at the time, were "perhaps the most honest and genuine reflection of Austin's internationally heralded blues scene to date." Freeman, having previously mentored a young Stevie Ray Vaughan, gathered together the preeminent Antone's house band to back him on these primarily instrumental sides that demonstrate the breadth of his six-string mastery. Running buddy Jimmie Vaughan adds some tasty steel guitar licks à la Hop Wilson on both sessions, while horn men Joe Sublett and Kaz Kazanoff provide growling saxophone throughout. Galvanic vocalist Angela Strehli is heard on a couple of tunes, but this is Freeman's baby from start to finish, and he leaves no doubt who's in charge. Sadly, the guitarist left us prematurely in 2021 at age 76, but this sterling compilation will long attest to Freeman's legacy and contributions to Austin music.


