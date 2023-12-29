Free Week and More Crucial Concerts This Week

Check out the Chronicle music team’s handpicked “Crucial Concerts” below or in the paper every Thursday. Looking for NYE options? Revisit our roundup of “The Best New Year’s Eve Concerts Happening in Austin.” And for our complete listings of upcoming live music events around town, head to Chron Events.

Free Week

The Red River Cultural District, Wednesday 3 – Saturday 6

Combining the Red River Cultural District's official Friday and Saturday with Resound Presents' early additions, Free Week rounds out to a four-day pro bono bonanza. Set your resolution to see an Austin favorite early in the new year – perhaps the Bright Light Social Hour, Star Parks, the Tiarras, Me Nd Adam, Magic Rockers of Texas, Never, or Batty Jr.? The wintertime business boost hits the 13th Floor, Cheer Up Charlies, Chess Club, Elysium, Flamingo Cantina, Stubb's, and beyond.

Houston visitors Skourge, whose vocalist Seth Gilmore led the recent surprise Power Trip reunion, tote ripping punk-minded metal LP Torrential Torment. Fleshrot and Mujeres Podridas join the freebie Thursday at Mohawk, with the experimental Swass Nite inside. Find further übercohesive bills Thursday at Empire, where the premium hip-hop of Magna Carda, Deezie Brown, and Jake Lloyd rules the Garage. Inside, booker Moonbby rounds up on-point rising rock options: Sad Cell, Farmer's Wife, Grocery Bag, and Daydream Twins. – Rachel Rascoe

Brannen Temple Xpress

From Chris Duarte, Chris Thomas, and Mitch Watkins on up to Alejandro Escovedo, Eric Johnson, and Buffalo Nichols, drummer Brannen Temple has most likely played with your favorite local artist, not to mention a passel of national touring acts. He also maintains deep ties to our jazz community, with the much-missed bands Hot Buttered Rhythm and Blaze, and a long-running association with Red Young in the keyboardist's solo bands and the bristling Black Red Black. How he finds time to lead his own group the Xpress is beyond mere mortals' understanding, but anytime Temple touches drums it's worth hearing. – Michael Toland

Shinyribs, Uncle Lucius

"Austin, TX!!!! We are gonna bring the New Year's Eve Eve to the heart of Austin," proclaimed Shinyribs' social media. Consider pitmaster Kevin Russell's green Santa combo in that same feed, his red Santa outfit as profile pic on said platform, the singer's pandemic Saint Nick suit (purple), and his holiday "light-up cloak." Add to this Nativity scene the local swamp pop nonet's fifth album, 2018's The Kringle Tingle, a both traditional and trad-tweaking holiday hootenanny. Top it off with news of "Who Built the Moon" from 2010 bow Well After Awhile becoming a kids book. All that surely qualifies the bandleader as Father Festivus himself. – Raoul Hernandez

LSDXOXO, p1nkstar

After guiding sweaty footsteps in New York City clubs and settling in techno capital Berlin, LSDXOXO pitches his dark synth stabs in Empire's cave. The Philadelphia native has collaborated with Shygirl and BbyMutha and produced multiple Kelela tracks on her February album, Raven. Foremost, his September EP, Delusions of Grandeur (D.O.G.), slinks raunchy vocals over high-BPM house and hardcore. Electronic pop craftswoman p1nkstar sweetens the bill with her bilingual hyperpop anthems. Joining the Austin force is Club Eternal resident DJ Al V Dam, making for a pre-NYE party that might ring it in a day early. – Laiken Neumann

The Blessed Madonna

A certified speaker hugger disaffected with minimal techno's hypermasculinity, Marea Stamper stood by her Kentucky roots to DJ without regard to trends in the Aughts. She played Midwest raves and then returned to Chicago, landing in Smartbar as resident/booker to champion queer and women's voices. Revering house and disco, she's produced with luminary Jamie Principle and worked with Dua Lipa. Now London-based, ever hallmarked by bright, bassy, bouncy sounds, she is the trend. – Christina Garcia

Portrayal of Guilt Records Showcase

On mid-April metal masterclass Devil Music, Portrayal of Guilt mixes demented orchestral strings with pure, guitar-driven screamo rage. The threepiece expands their black metal underworld with a headlining slot at their self-titled record label's showcase, fittingly held at the ever-subversive, living-room-sized Chess Club. Postapocalyptic dance punk crew Nuclear Daisies leans decidedly more shoegazey than their label's creators but delivers an equally head-banging live energy. Industrial metal duo Burnt Skull lives up to its name with brain-melting distortion, while up-and-coming post-hardcore outfit Porcelain releases their debut effort through POG Records in February. – Genevieve Wood

Music Notes

Jim Franklin's 80th Birthday Party

Performers for the cartoonist/illustrator's celebration include Floyd Domino's All-Stars, Shawn Sahm, and Neon Lemon – who will support Franklin as his backing band. The armadillo-loving Armadillo World Headquarters poster artist created the cover for Neon Lemon's new album, Hypnagogic Visions. The 1-6pm schedule promises a talk about Franklin, as well as birthday cake. Entry is free, with donations benefiting the Austin Museum of Popular Culture. – Derek Udensi

NYE w/ TC Superstar

Dance-happy outfit TC Superstar, pop supergroup KVN, and the Cuckoos help ring in 2024 festively. Find $20 limited presale via Eventbrite, or get tickets at the door. – Derek Udensi