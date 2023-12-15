Glasshealer’s Face-Peeling “Brace Yourself” and Five More Songs From Austin Artists

"Paper Cuts" features new songs and music videos from Austin artists. Listen to our playlist on the @austinchronicle Spotify.

Glasshealer, “Brace Yourself”

A band who's been rightfully compared to Radiohead and Björk just put out the winter's most heavy, hellish, spiritually eviscerating track? Austin's studio-loving, jazz-studied experimental quartet goes full miserablist on the plodding, eight-minute "Brace Yourself," which transforms from melodic industrial deconstruction into funeral doom with face-peeling shrieks. Hayden Streckel's voice, usually angelic, now conveys utter despair, roaring: "I'm a coward, rip my throat out/ And listen to the silence," and, "Watch the whales turn belly up/ Nothing can save them from the maggots in my brain." This portends epicness for Glasshealer's debut LP. – Kevin Curtin

Pelvis Wrestley, “Act2ualize”

Austin Americana-twisting enthusiasts Pelvis Wrestley return with sparkly glam rock jam "Act2ualize," previewing an incoming February sophomore LP. Honey-dripped chord progressions and a persistent no-frills rock beat couple beautifully with principal Benjamin Violet's electric, emotionally evocative lyricism. Furthering the band's blend of Texas twang with the synth-driven sounds of queer pop, White Denim's James Petralli and Estuary Recording's Michael Landon tag-team production. A line-dancing new video presents a pastel whirlwind of baton twirling, sparklers, and sheep. – Elizabeth Braaten

Nuclear Daisies, “Honey in the Wound”

Sweet and sour, synthetic and natural. As their name suggests, Nuclear Daisies deal in opposites. The band's eponymous 2022 debut took shoegaze's classic wall of sound and veered toward industrial – complicating melodic, mid-tempo guitar rock with electronic beats. On this rapid-fire new single, however, the group punches straight for the Prodigy's "Firestarter." Save for its titular refrain, which sweetens the pot like a tequila chaser, Alex Gehring and Rob Glynn's vocals are but a texturizing feature to the track's skittering percussion. More aggressive than past offerings, yes, but the underlying bass still booms. – Carys Anderson

Caroline Hale, “We Both Do”

Best Friend's Funeral presents a provocative and sophisticated picture of 21-year-old songwriter Caroline Hale, even as she grapples with the complexity of tumultuous young love. Alongside bloody punches like "Frankly Speaking (I'm Done)," Hale's at her best lingering on soft, understated delivery for "We Both Do," which floats in the uncertainty of longing from a long-distance relationship. Breathless but clear vocals hit like a stripped-down Mitski, and with production from Gordy Quist, she weaves strong melodies and sharp hooks that keep the songs' pop edges. A bold, impressive debut LP. – Doug Freeman

8BIT WIZRD, “Gnashing”

Reece Myers seems stressed out. The songwriter's March 8BIT WIZRD LP, Snake in the Grass, implied a certain backstabbing paranoia. Nine months later, he's still "Gnashing" his teeth to soundtrack his fight-or-flight response with an uncommon electric display. Trading his usual Alex G-inspired acoustics, Myers exorcises his demons with fuzzy open chords and weary melodies. "I really tried but I'm falling short," he sings softly. Glitchy samples emulate his inner turmoil, but the artist still captures repeat-worthy warmth. It's not just Dylan who found success plugging in. – Carys Anderson

Magna Carda, “Temptation”

Chic to the core, Magna Carda enlists Floridian alt-pop crooner Jackii Kennedy for their first release since August scorcher "Six Ring Feeling." Known for their crisp blend of jazz, R&B, and Southern hip-hop, the Austin duo pairs Megz Kelli's lyrical abilities with producer Dougie Do's technical prowess – a perfect complement, 10 years in the making. Destined for the stages of ultralux lounges, their latest glossy ballad doesn't blush at flirtatious pinings – driven home by velvety vocals, smooth guitar chords, and Kelli's hypnotic flows. – Elizabeth Braaten