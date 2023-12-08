Me Nd Adam’s Keep Austin Cheer’d and More Crucial Concerts This Week

Looking for the best shows happening in Austin this week? Check out the Chronicle music team’s handpicked “Crucial Concerts” below or in the paper every Thursday. And for our complete listings of upcoming live music events around town, head to Chron Events.

Keep Austin Cheer’d

Launched with one sold-out night on South Congress, the third year of Keep Austin Cheer'd rightly ups to triple dates of next-gen acts brightening the Continental Club's hallowed halls, specially decorated with vintage Christmas kitsch. Underneath their sequined dirtbag style (aligned with July record American Drip Pt. II) homegrown duo Me Nd Adam pack hearts of gold in fundraising for Casa Marianella, which has provided shelter and support for migrants since 1986. The organizers close out nightly with rising capital acts like TC Superstar, THEBROSFRESH, Ellis Bullard, the Past Lives, and Lady Dan lighting up each evening. $5 from every $15 ticket goes directly to Marianella. – Rachel Rascoe

Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritualized

First time yours prog-ly witnessed Spiritualized, they turned Liberty Lunch into a Rush arena show. A decade later, their dusk spellbinder at ACL Fest reverberated bandleader/Spaceman Jason Pierce's Roky Erickson worship. His 33-year-old UK explorers opening for QOTSA at Moody parallels Joan Jett once warming up the Who next door at the Erwin Center. Headliner meet headliner. Josh Homme's high desert marauders will still dominate nevertheless. June's eighth long-player In Times New Roman...'s shuddering post-rock goth grunge pierced the dark heart of contemporary end-times with a million riff shards from their shattered hall of mirrors. – Raoul Hernandez

Boiler Room: Austin

Expanding on last year's raucous reggaeton showcase, Boiler Room's third-ever Austin appearance marks a new pulse-pounding pre-Christmas tradition. Returning to the Concourse Project's rave-ready halls, the popular broadcasting platform joins forces with local Latinx collective Perreo Club, co-hosting an impressive bill of Texan and worldwide turntable talent. Standouts include dancehall innovator Ape Drums and high-energy música urbana mixer Rosa Pistola, while local powerhouses p1nkstar and Suxxy Puxxy flex Austin's pop talent. Friday's festivities are sold out, but $50 tickets remain for Saturday. Alternatively, livestream select hip-shaking sets at boilerroom.tv. – Genevieve Wood

Blues Benefit for Sarah Barlow

In October, beloved local blues guitarist Sarah Barlow's dog Lucky was attacked by two pit bulls. Caught in the crossfire to save her pet, Barlow's left index finger was severed, and faced necrosis following emergency surgery. An upcoming party at Antone's – whose late founder Clifford Antone acted as Barlow's manager – raises money to cover the musician's medical bills, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy she hopes will prevent amputation. The event promises performances from Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts, Bear Ryan, Elijah Zane, and Matthew Brodnax. Not yet ready to return to guitar, Barlow will provide vocals. Hear more from Barlow on our Daily Music blog. – Carys Anderson

Tahree-Amir Quartet

Inspired by everyone from Chet Baker and Louis Armstrong to Freddie Hubbard and Miles Davis, Houston trumpeter K'vhondre Tahree-Amir Tinner makes it his business to push his instrument into another dimension. Calling his vision psychedelic jazz, the Honolulu native pulls funk, psych, hip-hop, free improv, and spiritual jazz into his orbit, spinning out an acid flow from some other quadrant. In H-Town he's known for his lunar eclipse concerts, performing brand-new tunes under the aura of the titular phenomenon. Digital EP Synesthesia Live, showcasing at this special Monks show, will enlighten the masses. – Michael Toland

Spaceflight Records Holiday Party

Austin's most eclectic imprint, Spaceflight Records, cues up a free holiday party at the new Radio/East, with plenty to celebrate. The nonprofit, which took home Best Record Label at the last Austin Music Awards, has built cornerstone local releases ranging from Nemegata and Die Spitz to Lesly Reynaga and Croy & the Boys this year. Heartless Bastards' Erika Wennerstrom headlines behind the powerful vocal punch and emotional rescue of her searching psych-laced rock, while Black Joe Lewis rips his trademark gritty blues and funk-fused soul. Jank Sinatra (T-Bird & the Breaks' Tim Crane) spins a DJ set. – Doug Freeman

Music Notes

Hot Chip

British electronic band best known for their catchy, Grammy-nominated 2008 single "Ready for the Floor" offers a DJ set. Admission is free with RSVP.

Bill Ball 6

Radio Coffee & Beer's new offshoot continues its impressive run of shows as punkers Big Bill throw the sixth edition of their ball. Hip-hop duo Geto Gala and Farmer's Wife are among the supporting acts.

Rod Wave

Pain chronicled over soulful trap beats remains a wildly successful formula for this 25-year-old crooner; 2023 release Nostalgia earned him a third chart-topping album. Openers include Dreamville's Ari Lennox.

A Fat A** Rap Show

Antone's, iLL Manner Shows, and the Smoke Out team up to showcase some of Austin hip-hop's finest talent. Deezie Brown, Malik Baptiste, Blakchyl, and more perform.