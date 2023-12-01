When She’s Not Touring With Star Musicians, Photographer Pooneh Ghana Settles in Austin

At the entrance of Radio Coffee's recently opened Radio/East location hangs an "All Are Welcome" sign adorned with a cartoon gallery of local celebs, including music industry figures. Peeking out from behind the W lies a sketch of Pooneh Ghana, camera poised to capture a shot. Given the globe-trotting photographer's decidedly Texan roots, the honor feels fitting.

On Dec. 8, the San Antonio-born, Austin-based artist hosts the first of her monthly Pooneh Presents showcases at the joint coffeehouse/concert venue. Tulsa-based rock quartet BRONCHO represents the first national band to stop by the freshly unveiled space, with local mainstays Annabelle Chairlegs and Being Dead rounding out the lineup. Ghana has logged tours with BRONCHO over years of snapping intimate moments around culture-defining rock, pop, and beyond, broadcast to her over 82,000 Instagram followers.

"Booking shows has always been a secret, low-key dream of mine," says Ghana, who formerly organized yearly birthday shows during the Red River Cultural District's Free Week. "I'm in the fun phase of it, and basically just trying to throw shows that I would want to see."

Pick your favorite touring act, music festival, or publication, and odds are that they've been graced by Ghana's keen eye. The jack-of-all-trades uses both film and digital formats for her eye-catching portraits and live shots, from Cage the Elephant's boisterous charm to Faye Webster's quiet confidence during a sold-out Stubb's tour stop two weeks ago. Unsurprisingly, a long list of artists have tapped Ghana to join their road crew as a resident tour photographer, ranging from alternative wavemakers like Fontaines D.C. and IDLES to global pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo.

Most recently, Ghana joined Beck and Phoenix for a weeklong stretch of their joint Summer Odyssey tour. On the trials of concert photography, she offers: "With live music, you're not really in control of the situation, and you have to be alert and aware of the lighting. You have to be so quick to catch a split-second moment, or else you'll miss it.

"Whereas with portrait work, it's a different kind of pressure because it's all in your hands," she compares. "You control the lighting, you control the location and the way it's set up. They both present different challenges, and that's what makes it fun. That's why I feel like I'm still constantly learning – there's always somewhere new to go."

“With live music, you’re not really in control of the situation [...] You have to be so quick to catch a split-second moment, or else you’ll miss it.” – Pooneh Ghana

Before hitting the road with some of the most recognizable names in music, Ghana kick-started her career in 2008 by contributing to several tastemaking Texas publications, from Dallas-born blog Gorilla vs. Bear to Austin digests like Soundcheck Magazine and Austinist.

"I owe everything to them," says Ghana, who commuted frequently from San Antonio to Austin to catch shows as a music-obsessed high schooler. "Gorilla vs. Bear was the first publication I have to thank. We were Flickr friends and got in touch, and they were basically like, 'If we start PayPal-ing you money for film, do you want to start covering stuff for us in Austin?'

"They have such a big following and such great taste in music. I was 17 or 18 at the time, just shooting Polaroids for fun, and they just completely took a chance on me. It's thanks to them that my work expanded outside of just my Flickr page."

From a local jumping-off point, Ghana's star quickly rose, shooting regularly at festivals from Chicago's Lollapalooza to Austin's now-retired Fun Fun Fun Fest. Via Instagram last fall, Ghana reshared a carousel of her photographs originally posted by @indiesleaze, a popular archival account dedicated to the uncombed, joyfully hedonistic late 2000s aesthetic. Captured from 2008 to 2010, the collection of Polaroids features a young Alex Turner donning a hilariously scoop-necked T-shirt and a red-lipped Karen O throwing up devil's horns – pinpointing how Ghana helped define the era's aesthetic.

Asked about the recent indie sleaze resurgence amongst younger generations, Ghana laughs.

"There are certain trends where I'm just like, 'Wow, I never thought that this would come back,'" she says. "But, you know, there was some great music at that time. It is very nostalgic because that time really did shape who I am today. If it means more people get to hear who the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are or get to hear who Arctic Monkeys were before AM, I think it's great."

After 12 years of calling Austin home, Ghana relocated to Los Angeles just before the pandemic. Though she continued to visit for fests like ACL and Levitation, her self-titled concert series represents a sort of official homecoming for the photographer. Last December, she resolved to return to Austin, citing practical and sentimental reasons.

"I just kind of started thinking long-term [about] what I wanted to do and where home really was," muses Ghana, who estimates that she spends 70% of her year on the road. "With my lifestyle, where I'm not really in one place ever for a long time, I realized, 'Well, L.A.'s always there, and right now I'm basically paying for storage space. I can use that money to hopefully try to buy a house in Austin.'

"Getting in talks with [Radio/East] is also amazing, because this is where I would want to throw a show. Austin has always been home. I'm really glad I did L.A., and I gained a lot from doing it, but it's nice to come back here and start a new chapter."