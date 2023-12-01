Music

Review: Feddi Brosevelt, Dope Rhyme Sayer

Solo refresh maintains street-focused style with a few added twists

By Derek Udensi, Fri., Dec. 1, 2023


After a two-year absence, the Culture Shocked Radio creator returns with a solo album full of boom bap and sample-laced rap. Like all recent releases from the Southeast Austin-based MC, this LP is an Audiomack exclusive, which inevitably turns into a flex of its own on "Play 4 Keeps (Freestyle)": "We ain't got no videos/ Ain't on no DSPs/ We know we the illest bro/ Front page of the Chronicle with 20 other rappers though." Chucky Conway – original partner in Hoody Rap, the Instagram account of which no longer exists – is noticeably absent from the project, but the album packs numerous references to the group in addition to two features from Hoody Rap's later addition, Elixer. Also looping in Austinites like Sertified, Brosevelt maintains his street-focused style across 15 tracks with a few added twists. "Bang! Bang!" tackles an upbeat pop sample of Betty Chung's 1968 take on Cher's "Bang Bang," a far cry from the Griselda-adjacent aesthetic of Hoody Rap's debut EP, Genuine, Grime and Grit. Dope Rhyme Sayer represents an auspicious refresh of sorts for the 40-year-old as the release date for his next project, Fall From Grace, creeps into 2024.

Feddi Brosevelt

Dope Rhyme Sayer

