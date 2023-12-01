Music

Deerhoof at Wizard Rodeo and More Crucial Concerts This Week

Austin acts El Combo Oscuro and sleep well. both host album release shows

By Rachel Rascoe, Doug Freeman, Raoul Hernandez, Michael Toland, Laiken Neumann, Elizabeth Braaten, and Derek Udensi, Fri., Dec. 1, 2023


Deerhoof (courtesy of Anniversary Group)

Looking for the best shows happening in Austin this week? Check out the Chronicle music team’s handpicked “Crucial Concerts” below or in the paper every Thursday. And for our complete listings of upcoming live music events around town, head to Chron Events.

Wizard Rodeo 3

The Long Time, Saturday 2

Deerhoof's sustaining anarchic delight would supercharge any realm – whether kicking off recent Bay Area-set film adaptation Shortcomings ("Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story."), playing Downtown at Parish on Friday (with locals alexalone and Mental Abortion), or headlining the wonderfully weird Wizard Rodeo fest the next day. The noon-to-midnight whirlwind's placement just east of city limits, at the Long Time sandlot baseball field, perhaps allows the San Francisco band's two-part Travis County stop. They tote their first of 18 career albums sung in Satomi Matsuzaki's native Japanese, March's Miracle-Level.

Upholding the 3-year-old fireside fest's folky essence, other out-of-towners are Durham songwriting scholar Jake Xerxes Fussell and intricate Chicago chronicler Hemlock. Alongside sets by fest organizers Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, Little Mazarn, and the Tender Things, further Austinites celebrate standout 2023 releases: Pussy Gillette's punk-slumped Permanent Trash, Grocery Bag's psych-scorched debut Break You, and Large Brush Collection's soft, sturdy single "Forgiveness Is a Gift We Give to Ourselves." Seeking more autumnal magic? Try a Bill Baird-assisted drone zone, a cozy house stage featuring Ethan Azarian and Up Around the Sun, or a wizard-constructed mushroom dome. Tickets run $50.  – Rachel Rascoe

Courtney Patton, Jamie Lin Wilson

Saxon Pub, Friday 1

This year Courtney Patton and Jamie Lin Wilson combined forces for a couple surprise singles, the thematically paired "Hard Time Lately" and "Cheer Up." The co-writes struck the chord of their deep friendship and reminded just how much we all need each other. The two songwriters join for a song swap (and undoubtedly a few duets) – with Patton celebrating the 10th anniversary of her excellent debut LP, Triggering the Flood, and the soulful, bluesy turns of last year's Electrostatic. Wilson continues to drop stunning singles, most recently the gorgeously evocative "South Texas Girl."  – Doug Freeman


El Combo Oscuro Album Release

The Far Out, Saturday 2

"We really took our time and went all out with the production, in house," emails El Combo Oscuro capitán John Dell about La Danza de las Sirenas. "Glad we got to include a few slow burners that have been cooking a while." Like tamales for Christmas, the sextet's debut full-length makes a case for Cumbia Capital ATX with lit cumbias, lean mambos, and sidewinder chichas. Guitars and vintage organs wheedle and weave above a ringing percussive backdrop as warm, mysterious, and psychedelic as magical realism. Grupo Fantasma satellite Money Chicha and DJ Beats of Burden pachanga in support. ¡Órale!– Raoul Hernandez

musicNmind Showcase w/ Blakchyl

Flamingo Cantina, Saturday 2

Grassroots organization musicNmind brings the state's brightest underground rap talent to the venue where their exhibitions launched. Hometown hero Blakchyl and emcee ChiClopz, both of local hip-hop collective Mindz of a Different Kind, take the stage alongside Austin-based rappers Cooley Fly, StormShadow, Frederick Boom, and Bubs Rubino, plus Fort Worth's Cree8ion. While DJ Notion mans the turntables, the night also features a vinyl release party and music video premiere for ATX Files. Advance tickets are free online, or $10 the night of the show.  – Elizabeth Braaten


Ephraim Owens Quartet

Monks Jazz, Wednesday 6

Ephraim Owens is one of the hardest-working musicians in Austin, partly because he's not in town much. A first-call backup player, the trumpeter spends a lot of his time on the road with the likes of the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Sheryl Crow, and more. Fortunately, he's been hanging out in his hometown jazz clubs of late. A mainstay of Monks since the club's inception, Owens brings his brilliant hard- and post-bop quartet to the stage. We don't know who's in the band, but Owens has his pick of the best of the best, so the lineup will be first-rate.  – Michael Toland

sleep well. Album Release

Mohawk, Thursday 7

On the dawn of sleep well.'s sophomore full-length, It's Getting Brighter (out Dec. 8), the quintet steals the Mohawk indoor stage to introduce a new era. Striding away from the playful bedroom-pop of 2019 debut Pictures of Dogs, the San Antonio natives' lead singles opt for swaying head bobs over bouncy hip bumps. "No Bottle" gives the lush atmosphere explored on 2020 EP Graduation Day a darker edge, twirling romantic guitar tickles and lullaby keys into sweeping shoegaze. Middle Sattre and Large Brush Collection round out the Resound- and 101X Homegrown-produced bill with the former's looping layers of experimental folk and the latter's tender, flute-flittered folk rock.  – Laiken Neumann


Austin Unconducted x Daniel Fears

Draylen Mason Studio, Thursday 7 – Friday 8

Past, present, and future fuse for a fresh take on tradition as nonprofit Austin Unconducted partners with burgeoning local singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Daniel Fears. Two nights of sound look to bridge the gap between modern R&B and classical – a genre that the cooperative orchestra, founded in 2021 by a group of friends, aims to rethink through extensive collaboration with contemporary musicians. Fears curates an imaginative program that artfully couples his own music with the works of Bach, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, and Charlton Singleton, along with original transitions from members of the ensemble.  – Elizabeth Braaten



Music Notes

by Derek Udensi

We Don't Ride Llamas at ACL Fest 2023 (photo by Jana Birchum)

Moon Taxi

Emo's, Friday 1

When UT-Austin held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Moody Center in December 2019, this Nashville-based act performed a riveting set that managed a machine-gun-esque drum solo cover of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy." Lead vocalist Trevor Terndrup and the rest of the pop-dabbling indie rock band tour in support of their latest studio album, Set Yourself Free.

Sonic Guild Ball

ACL Live at Moody Theater, Saturday 2

Seventeen artists nominated as part of Sonic Guild's 2023 season perform for the organization's mega end-of-year event. Notable acts include Big Bill, Como Las Movies, Die Spitz, and We Don't Ride Llamas. Nonmembers can purchase $50 balcony seats.

North2South Austin Experience

Volstead Lounge, Sunday 3

Dr. Pushkin brings his mini festival, primarily celebrating Ghanaian hip-hop and Afrobeats, to his current home. Other performers include Quata Budukusu and KooKusi.

More Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Crucial Concerts
Alex Maas’ Captivating 13th Floor Lineup and More Crucial Concerts This Week
Alex Maas’ Captivating 13th Floor Lineup and More Crucial Concerts This Week
From sunn O))) to Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, Marcia Ball’s holiday show

Kevin Curtin, Nov. 24, 2023

The First-Ever Austin Women in Jazz Festival and More Crucial Concerts This Week
The First-Ever Austin Women in Jazz Festival and More Crucial Concerts This Week
Plus visiting acts from Burna Boy to Mike Dimes and Dro Kenji

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 17, 2023

More Wizard Rodeo
Wizard Rodeo Wrangles a Day of Musical Magic
Wizard Rodeo Wrangles a Day of Musical Magic
Eclectic gathering returns to the Long Time sandlot field

Doug Freeman, Nov. 25, 2022

More Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
The Pharcyde and Brownout’s Special Fest Collaboration and More Crucial Concerts This Week
The Pharcyde and Brownout’s Special Fest Collaboration and More Crucial Concerts This Week
Find Nineties alt-hip-hop pioneers and Caroline Rose at two separate benefits

Rachel Rascoe, Nov. 10, 2023

Meanwhile Brewing’s Free Birthday Bash and More Crucial Concerts This Week
Meanwhile Brewing’s Free Birthday Bash and More Crucial Concerts This Week
From Jonathan Richman at the Continental to Saweetie at AFROTECH

Raoul Hernandez, Nov. 3, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Crucial Concerts, Wizard Rodeo, Deerhoof, Courtney Patton, Jamie Lin Wilson, Blakchyl, El Combo Oscuro, Ephraim Owens, sleep well., Daniel Fears, musicNmind, Austin Unconducted

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Wizard Rodeo w/ Deerhoof, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, the Tender Things, Little Mazarn, Pussy Gillette, Grocery Bag, Hemlock, Large Brush Collection, Up Around the Sun, Various Artists
at The Long Time
Money Chicha, El Combo Oscuro (album release), DJ Beats of Burden at The Far Out Lounge & Stage
DD Dagger (album release) at White Buffalo Room
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
A Look Inside UT's New Esports Arena
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  