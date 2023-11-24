Music

Psych Punks Grocery Bag Shred Through Debut Break You

Catch the rising quartet at a Parish release party and Wizard Rodeo fest

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Nov. 24, 2023


Grocery Bag (l-r): Jimmy Mercado, Logan Kermann, Dillon Aitala, Isabella Martinez (Photo by Brooke Ellisor)

As Grocery Bag flooded Chess Club with raucous, flashy psych rock last Thursday evening, the sound suddenly dropped a few decibels. Nothing's coming out of Isabella Martinez's red Mustang. The bandleader, and frequent contributing Chronicle photographer, delicately set down her guitar and tinkered with her amp's knobs before stepping offstage completely, ceding the floor to her bandmates, who continued an instrumental jam.

"I think it blew a fuse," Martinez explains plainly after the show. Only one member of the fourpiece evades an X on their hands, and it's not her. But that's the level of professionalism you can expect from a group of kids who have already logged a solid chunk of their 10,000 hours. Drummer/guitarist Jimmy Mercado also plays in Witches Exist, the Condition, and solo project Merc 30s, while bassist/guitarist Logan Kermann lends a hand in the latter two acts.

Those side quests lean more alternative, but Grocery Bag isn't afraid to shred.


Photo by Brooke Ellisor

"The better answer is we rocked too hard," Kermann quips of the amp incident. Celebrated this Saturday, Nov. 25, at Parish with Sad Cell, HOT///CAKES, and Bigfoot & the Gregs, debut LP Break You hammers breakneck punk riffs at some moments and indulges in glam rock showmanship at others. Mercado takes the reins on closer "The Bends," a six-minute rumbler that bears no resemblance to the Radiohead classic.

Martinez formed the band in her hometown of San Antonio, then relaunched last year with its current lineup after moving to Austin. Already, they've been welcomed into the local scene. Mercado's Witches Exist bandmate Jackson Baker recorded the album – a "privilege," he says. GB fan and Pussy Gillette guitarist Nathan Calhoun, dutifully watching their Chess Club set at the front of the crowd, sprang into action and grabbed the house stack to replace Martinez's.

On Dec. 2, the band heads to eclectic day fest Wizard Rodeo. San Francisco genre-hoppers Deerhoof headline the $50 event, while co-lead Jake Xeres Fussell deals in folk and blues. Grocery Bag was booked after sharing a bill with country act/fest organizer Garrett T. Capps, another San Antonio native. Now that GB bassist-guitarist Dillon Aitala thinks about it, they've never played at hosting Eastside sandlot the Long Time. Or at a festival at all, Kermann adds.

"Put that off the bucket list," Aitala says.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Grocery Bag
Magna Carda's Wild West Refresh and Four More Songs From Austin Artists
Magna Carda's Wild West Refresh and Four More Songs From Austin Artists
New music picks from Farmer's Wife, Sentimental Family Band, and more

Rachel Rascoe, July 14, 2023

More by Carys Anderson
A Saucy, Seven-Course Musical at Boggy Creek Farm
A Saucy, Seven-Course Musical at Boggy Creek Farm
Jade Fusco’s activist interactive recruited members of Ley Line, BluMoon, and more

Nov. 24, 2023

Alex Maas’ Captivating 13th Floor Lineup and More Crucial Concerts This Week
Alex Maas’ Captivating 13th Floor Lineup and More Crucial Concerts This Week
From sunn O))) to Carolyn Wonderland, Shelley King, Marcia Ball’s holiday show

Nov. 24, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Grocery Bag, Isabella Martinez, Witches Exist, Jimmy Mercado, Merc 30s, Logan Kermann, Wizard Rodeo, Parish, Dillon Aitala

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Alex Maas, Mello Meddo, Up Around the Sun, Little Mazarn
at The 13th Floor
Semihelix, Ground Clouds
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Pussy Riot, Pinkshift
at Emo's
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
A Look Inside UT's New Esports Arena
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  