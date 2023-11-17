Music

Review: Honey Made, Charge It to the Band Fund

Cheekier, more upbeat second funk EP gives big ups to CPAs everywhere

By Clara Wang, Fri., Nov. 17, 2023


Honey Made's previous records put their money where their mouth is; now they're trying to cash those checks. Debut 2020 full-length Brand New, produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, established the ninepiece band as capable of channeling old-school funk and soul greats like George Clinton and Sly & the Family Stone. Cheekier and more upbeat, the collective's second EP, Charge It to the Band Fund, starts off dangerously saccharine but lands on solid ground. Opener "Get On Up" swirls sunny James Brown callbacks and heavy trombones, sliding into "Vibin'" with groovy ska basslines and electric riffs that take us to church on the dance floor. With a golden Motown sound, double entendre "Upstairs" questions what a girl is thinking when she brings you home. The dramatic, cymbal-crashing opening buildup of "Ashy Pockets (My Mode)" and snarling guitar refrains of "FYC" mark a serious shift before funky closer "DFA" plays the dozens, giving big ups to certified public accountants everywhere. We love the playful horns as much as we appreciate a man who can "cook the books and keep it tight," so, as the song declares, "let the player play."

Honey Made

Charge It to the Band Fund

