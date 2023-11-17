Review: Farmer’s Wife, There’s a Monster
Debut EP eschews fantasy for a circle-pit-inducing rock fable
By Carys Anderson, Fri., Nov. 17, 2023
Farmer's Wife lives within a nightmarish fairy tale on their debut EP. In five tracks, Molly Masson eschews all notions of idyllic, childlike fantasy, and especially femininity. "Bet you didn't know I really have horns in this fairy tale," she sings in "Swarm" before trilling, "You aren't ready for the reality of a cold-blooded female." Elsewhere, "Goldiloxxx" sharpens the fable with a bear attack scene and a circle-pit-inducing "just right, just right, just right" chorus. Atmospheric production and superfluous reverb emphasize the collection's spooky quality, but real rockers should catch the band live to hear those riffs in all their glory.