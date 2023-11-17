Review: Daydream Twins, Bombinate

Named for core couple Jordan Terry and Aidan Babinski's similar height and shiny blonde fringe, Daydream Twins' self-titled 2022 debut skewed into spacious, strummy dream pop. With that record already plenty friendly for shoegaze fans, new EP Bombinate punches straight into My Bloody Valentine (or, locally, Ringo Deathstarr) sway with driving, head-rush deference. After a standout duetted intro, Babinski sticks to guitars/drums for the remainder while Terry backs herself up. The EP's most interesting component, her high singing cuts through long intros and fuzz like the shoegaze edition of lilting alt-pop contemporaries like Beabadoobee. Credits say Bombinate only adds bassist Chris Welvaert, rather than the full fivepiece live lineup. While the sound might not be completely unique, the three manage something satisfyingly complete.

Daydream Twins

Daydream Twins join Farmer’s Wife’s November residency at Hotel Vegas on Tue., Nov. 21, with Lauren Lakis. The theme is “Everyone’s Birthday.”