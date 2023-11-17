Music

DAWA HQ’s Grand Opening Hosts Geto Gala and Malik Baptiste, and More Music News

Plus a new SIMS Foundation fundraiser and Erykah Badu-headlined fest

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Nov. 17, 2023


DAWA's new HQ at 916 Springdale Rd. in the Canopy Austin arts complex (Courtesy of DAWA)

DAWA, Diversity Awareness and Wellness in Action, moves from a Downtown studio launched last year to a new Eastside headquarters, located at 916 Springdale Rd. in the Canopy Austin arts complex. The 1,100-square-foot venue offers a free space for podcasting, live events, photo shoots, conferences, and workshops for local BIPOC creatives. The HQ's grand opening weekend kicks off with a Thursday, Nov. 16, Podcast Night with music from DJ Zetroc. Friday packs live performances from Geto Gala, Ivy Roots, and Quentin Arispe, while Saturday features Malik Baptiste, LOS KEMET, and Zay.Peace. The "WE FLY" art exhibition, featuring works by DAWA founder Jonathan "Chaka" Mahone and Jenaro Goode, will display throughout the weekend. All events are free with RSVP. The new hub doubles as a home base for the organization, which provides direct financial assistance to artists and service workers. Find the application for studio time, available on Mondays and Tuesdays, at dawaheals.org.

SIMS Foundation announces $28k for 28, a fundraising campaign marking the organization's 28th anniversary of providing mental health and substance abuse recovery programs to Austin musicians and industry professionals. Open Thursday, Nov. 16, through Dec. 14, supporters are encouraged to donate $28 – which coincides with the age nonprofit-inspiring local musician Sims Ellison was when he died in 1995. More than just a landmark number, the fundraising goal will cover one month of baseline care for every SIMS client, per a press release. The foundation also points to the global GivingTuesday, which coincidentally falls on Nov. 28.


Spirit of Orgain, a new neo-soul festival slated for Fri.-Sat., Dec. 8-9, serves as the grand opening of the new Brushy Creek Amphitheater, nestled in Hutto's Adam Orgain Park. The Erykah Badu-headlined event celebrates Hutto's first settler, the enslaved cowhand Adam Orgain. Thundercat, Hiatus Kaiyote, Sir Woman, DJ Kay Cali, and Chris Dave and the Drumhedz play Friday, where tickets start at $40. Saturday boasts Badu, Masego, GZA, Pete Rock, BLK ODYSSY, Nai Palm, and Eimaral Sol, starting at $60. Full weekend passes start at $80.

Old Settler's Music Festival has announced plans to sell its land in Dale, Texas, and cancel the 2024 edition of the roots music event established in 1987. An announcement on the festival's website calls its 145-acre homestead at 1616 FM 3158 "much larger than we need," but organizers left open the idea of keeping the proceedings on the property. Find a full interview with Executive Director Talia Bryce, who plans to relaunch the fest in 2025, here.

Free Week returns to the Red River Cultural District Jan. 5-6, 2024. Now in its 21st year, the fan-favorite festival crams local acts into venues like the 13th Floor, Barbarella, Cheer Up Charlies, Mohawk, Stubb's, and Valhalla for no-cost shows – while notably still paying each artist for their performances. The lineup has yet to be announced; artists can apply to perform at linktr.ee/redriverculturaldistrict.

DAWA HQ, Jonathan "Chaka" Mahone, SIMS Foundation, Spirit of Orgain, Old Settler's Music Festival, Free Week, Erykah Badu, Brushy Creek Amphitheater, Red River Cultural District, DAWA, Diversity Awareness and Wellness in Action

A Look Inside UT's New Esports Arena
