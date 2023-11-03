Music

The American Analog Set’s Heavy Return and Seven More Songs From Austin Artists

New music picks from Pelvis Wrestley, NOOK Turner, the Teeta, and more

By Austin Powell, Genevieve Wood, Julian Towers, Derek Udensi, Doug Freeman, and Elizabeth Braaten, Fri., Nov. 3, 2023


The American Analog Set (Photo by Lizelle Villapando)

"Paper Cuts" features new songs and music videos from Austin artists. Listen to our playlist on the @austinchronicle Spotify.

The American Analog Set, "Camp Don't Count"

I'm not sure what's more surprising: The American Analog Set releasing their first new album in close to two decades seemingly out of nowhere late last month or just how heavy the opening track "Camp Don't Count" hits. For Forever reunites the lineup behind 2005 sendoff Set Free – frontman Andrew Kenny, drummer Mark Smith, bassist Lee Gillespie, keyboardist Tom Hoff, and percussionist Sean Ripple – but the mood has darkened considerably. Starting mid-riff, "Camp Don't Count" encircles the listener in a deep groove, as Kenny's typically hushed vocals take an almost menacing turn. It's a bit unsettling at first, like watching Steve Carell as a villain in Foxcatcher, but it leaves quite the impression.  – Austin Powell


The Pinky Rings, “Big Fang”

Riding the high of a mosh-filled year that included opening for visceral punk pros Surfbort, DIY hellraisers the Pinky Rings continue to bare their canines on the sludge-heavy "Big Fang." The ferocious garage punk quartet's first offering since last year's self-titled debut album, the Halloween release keeps tempos and volumes sky-high while tackling dark sensations of feeling trapped and mistreated. Refusing to let a parabolic captor underestimate their strength, vocalist Bella Borbon shoulders into a lupine growl for the track's hard-hitting choral couplet: "I took his teeth so I could bite/ I wasn't hungry, it was out of spite."  – Genevieve Wood


BOSH, “Mercy”

Crust punk with a slam death metal snare? Even before the opening track to BOSH's new EP Against God truly began, I had already spit out of my coffee. It's not every day you hear that gnarly trash-can-lid drum sound busting out old-school D-beat rhythms. "Mercy" has many more surprises from there, even for listeners who've never heard of Nineties acts His Hero Is Gone or Filth of Mankind. In under three minutes, we get both a doomy, slow-tempo, wailing-in-the-pit-of-hell section and a sludgy, slow-tempo, feedback-apocalypse section. Progressive songwriting!  – Julian Towers


Pelvis Wrestley, “Holy Host”

Religiosity can be a sore subject for many queer Texans, but the ever-delightful Pelvis Wrestley manages to wrestle joy out of biblical symbolism with the playfully divine "Holy Host." The baroque pop dance-along's new video sees bandleader Benjamin Violet channel the dual role of guardian angel/news anchor, donning a saintly halo, shoulder pads of ruffled wings, and powder blue eyeshadow. To a heaven-reaching chorus of cello and violin, a pair of marionette devils dance to Violet's cheeky innuendos: "I saw a flame over your head/ We kissed and then went where the spirit led."  – Genevieve Wood


NOOK Turner, “Texas Baby”

There's a different ambience within city limits on Saturdays: University of Texas football fans support a team with a realistic (but tough) route to their first-ever College Football Playoff berth. Passionate Austinite NOOK Turner turns that burnt orange fervor into a family-friendly anthem celebrating the Longhorns. BigXthaPlug's homage to the Lone Star State ("Texas") comes to mind, but the Eastside rapper has an established knack for hometown-centric hype tracks ("The A"). A whirring note complements an earworm befit for when a sportscaster excitedly takes viewers to commercial break: "You know I throw the horns up while yellin' hook 'em, hook 'em, hook 'em!"  – Derek Udensi


Mike & the Moonpies, “Country Music’s Dead”

"I don't care if country music's dead, I'm just trying to make it 'til tomorrow" punches Mike Harmeier on Mike & the Moonpies' second live LP, Live From the Devil's Backbone. The Moonpies' hard-charging country roars in defiance of the track's proclamation (originally released as a 2017 single featuring John Baumann), kicking up dirt at the legendary Hill Country tavern and capturing the road-dogging quintet at their most potent. Wringing classic Waylon outlaw vibes, the song rips tongue-in-cheek against country music trends in favor of the heads-down grinding that has been the Moonpies' forte for more than a decade.  – Doug Freeman


The Teeta & Dankhead Corleone, “Get Up”

Don't let the Teeta's relaxed demeanor and unhurried flow deceive you. The Northeast Austin rapper has put in well over a decade into his craft, so on "Get Up," he refuses to accept any excuses from others regarding their lack of career advancement. His verse on the collaboration with New Orleans native Dankhead Corleone expounds on finally understanding music publishing, sketchy dealings after performances, and the need to take risks.  – Derek Udensi


Terrence Léon, Caleb Lemons, TT on the Keys, “She Don’t”

For his second single of 2023, singer-songwriter Terrence Léon links with fellow Austinites – the electronic producer TT on the Keys and genre-bending artist Caleb Lemons. With a sound that bridges the generational gap between Nineties slow jams and upbeat, early-Aughts courtship bangers, "She Don't" continues to carve Léon's niche in the city's R&B scene. Ultra smooth, melt-in-your-ears vocals and brooding, in-your-feelings lyrics ("Say that you want connection but you hate that, so I leave it alone") make this track both endearingly moody – and hyper addictive.  – Elizabeth Braaten


Correction, November 2: An earlier version of this story misidentified the current American Analog Set keyboardist as Craig McCaffrey. Keyboardist Tom Hoff played on the new album.

A version of this article appeared in print on November 3, 2023 with the headline: Paper Cuts: The American Analog Set’s Heavy Return and Seven More Songs From Austin Artists
More Paper Cuts columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The American Analog Set
Static Between Stations
Static Between Stations
American Analog Set is 'Set Free'

Darcie Stevens, Sept. 16, 2005

American Analog Set Reviewed
The American Analog Set
Set Free (Record Review)

Melanie Haupt, Sept. 16, 2005

More Paper Cuts
alexalone’s Insistent Soundscape and Five More Songs From Austin Artists
alexalone’s Insistent Soundscape and Five More Songs From Austin Artists
Next music picks from Large Brush Collection, Will Johnson, and more

Carys Anderson, Oct. 13, 2023

Sun June's Still-Life
Sun June's Still-Life "Get Enough" and Four More Songs From Austin Artists
New music picks from Meat Joy, El Combo Oscuro, and more

Laiken Neumann, Aug. 25, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

The American Analog Set, The Pinky Rings, BOSH, Pelvis Wrestley, NOOK Turner, Mike and the Moonpies, The Teeta, Terrence Léon, Paper Cuts

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Homewrecker & the Bedwetters, Liferaft, Secret Green, Banged Out at The 13th Floor
Nightowls' Radio w/ the Nightowls at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Underscores
at Antone's Nightclub
Reid Brothers
at Armadillo Den
The Lighthouse & the Whaler at The Ballroom
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Music and Lights at Levitation 2023
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  