Music

How to Watch Willie Nelson’s Friday Hall of Fame Induction, and More Music News

An Electric Church-saving fundraiser and major Latin music lineup

By Rachel Rascoe, Fri., Nov. 3, 2023


Willie Nelson's new Greatest Hits collection, to be released on Nov. 3 with his Hall of Fame induction

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Austin icon Willie Nelson, who will perform at the ceremony along with Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, and Chaka Khan, on Friday, Nov. 3. The event broadcasts live from Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Disney+ at 7pm CT, and will be available to stream on Disney+ immediately afterward. On the same day, Nelson will release a new 25-song compilation, Willie Nelson Greatest Hits. For those seeking a highlight reel, a network edit of the ceremony will air on ABC on New Year's Day 2024, from 7-10pm CT.

The Electric Church, the Eastside concert compound opened in 2017, faces an end-of-November fundraising deadline to keep their spot. The liquid-light-drenched DIY venue posted last week: "Our landlord issued an ultimatum, giving us until the end of November to either raise the necessary funds or leave the space that means so much to all of us." The venue has launched a GoFundMe with a $50,000 goal. The page says funds will be used "to address our rent deficit, tackle the overdue building repairs, ensure our staff's well-being, and continue providing the creative and inspiring experiences that The Electric Church is known for."

Besame Mucho Festival, following its launch at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium last year, expands to Austin's Circuit of the Americas on March 2, 2024. The multigenerational Latin music-focused lineup includes Los Tigres del Norte, Juanes, Banda MS, Grupo Frontera, Caifanes, Bronco, Gloria Trevi, Café Tacvba, and Alejandra Guzmán. Behind the scenes, C3 Presents supports the Live Nation-owned fest's local edition. Fans can sign up for access to presale tickets, which launch on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10am for $275 general admission, at besamemuchofestival.com/austin.


The plans for Block 21, including an enclosed terrace at ACL Live on the left (Courtesy of Opry Entertainment Group)

ACL Live at the Moody Theater, as well as the neighboring W Austin Hotel, will be part of a $40 million improvement project. Venue owners Ryman Hospitality Properties, which also own Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, announced plans for the area known as Block 21 last week. ACL Live is due for a new 2,060-square-foot terrace enclosure over the existing 250-capacity PNC Plaza to host private events. This summer, Ryman added a retail area and upgraded food and beverage offerings at the venue.

A version of this article appeared in print on November 3, 2023 with the headline: Crosstalk: How to Watch Willie Nelson’s Friday Hall of Fame Induction, and More Music News
