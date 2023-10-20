Music

Review: Luna Luna, L.L.

Dreamy quartet steps onto the dance floor with Rostrum Records debut

By Elizabeth Braaten, Fri., Oct. 20, 2023


When Luna Luna first exploded onto the scene, the Austin-via-Dallas band wooed listeners with their doe-eyed brand of bedroom pop, charm-laden viral moments, and dreamy declarations of love. L.L., their first project since 2021's Flower Moon, isn't a major departure from those roots, but time stamps how much they've grown in the years since. The fourpiece sounds confident and self-assured, like they're having more fun than ever before. The EP debuts with Los Angeles' Rostrum Records, known for boosting the careers of Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa, and Mod Sun. Continuing to play with R&B influences, the almost-self-titled effort expertly fuses the pulsating, high-octane rhythms of Latin club with the ardent guitar pop they've become known for. With its persistent beat and verses sung in both Spanish and English, "Solo Tú" stands out as absolutely radio ready, while "Dance With U" and "La Tormenta" are made for the dance floor with warm intensity and upbeat feel. L.L. presents an impressive outing from a group that's woken up from teenage dreams to fully step into their own. Next stop: the moon.

Luna Luna

L.L. (Rostrum)

