Mexico City / Austin Trio Demons My Friends and More Crucial Concerts This Week

Radio Coffee's New Radio/East

Set up in a renovated Forties-era house at 3504 Montopolis Dr., the offshoot second location of South Austin hangout Radio Coffee & Beer opened Wednesday. Alongside a continued focus on cocktails and coffee, the new Radio/East welcomes a fleet of food trucks in Veracruz All Natural, Shortwave Diner, and Side Eye Slice. While sticking to Radio 1.0's Twin Peaks-inspired wood paneling and cozy cabin vibe, the new space considerably expands on two fronts: parking and concert bookings. Alongside Jack Wilson and general manager Trey Hudson, the ownership group adds Rick Pierik of local Nine Mile Records & Touring to up music venue operations on indoor and outdoor stages. "We'd like to be a lot more ambitious," says Pierik. A locally sourced fall calendar kicks off today with Sunrosa, followed by a Peach Fuzz magazine 10th anniversary party on Saturday. Currently setting a capacity of 600 to 700 fans, tickets are also on sale for upcoming performances by Caroline Rose, Money Chicha, A Giant Dog, and a DAWA benefit featuring Latasha Lee. Read the full interview here. – Rachel Rascoe

Demons My Friends

Deep, stony, long-view metal, Demons My Friends debut last month's full-length bow where Pablo Anton lays his head. Born after a South by Southwest 2022 metal showcase where the bandleader's D.C. desert rockers Fellowcraft jammed with Mexico City stoners Qbo, Demons Seem to Gather finds the now-local behavioral science researcher, plus bassist Lu Salinas and drummer Tarro Martinez, reverberating doom, nü metal, and grunge. If they sound ripe for a double header with Duel, blame that group's guitarist Jeff Henson, who produced the album at his Red Nova Ranch studios in East Austin. Invisible Orange labelmates Stone Nomads and Red Beard Wall support. – Raoul Hernandez

TITS OUT! Plasmatics Tribute

A bloody mother lode of merch and collectibles in the horror, metal/punk, and evil pop culture vein, House of Stuff is the retail headquarters of Pallbearer Press – operated by musician Craig Merritt and wife Jennie Henson-Merritt. The shop's two-year anniversary runs 1-7pm with DJ Wes Texas hitting at 5:30pm before a performance by the Suzy Bravo-led TITS OUT!, a tribute to notorious shock punk destructors Plasmatics (1977-1988), fronted by the chain-saw-and-sledgehammer-wielding Wendy O. Williams. Plasmatics guitarist Richie Stotts will be there for a Q&A with the Hickoids' Jeff Smith afterward at neighboring bar the Little Darlin'. – Kevin Curtin

Baroness, Portrayal of Guilt

Not your father's Baroness – front room of old Emo's sludge fiends – the Philly foursome changed irrevocably following the 2012 tour for Yellow & Green. Sixth LP Stone reflects that sliding doors changeover, refracting much light, sound, melody. "Last Words" echoes U2, while "Beneath the Rose" slams Doors-ian in last-founder-standing John Baizley's lizard king vox. Like vintage prog-lite Canadians Triumph, Baroness remains richly layered ("Shine," "Magnolia"), but not extreme. Shitstorming extremity, Portrayal of Guilt supports with Devil Music, the local trio's fourth excoriating full-length. Katerina Economou fronting HC grind/powerviolence openers Escuela Grind might just usurp the whole bill. – Raoul Hernandez

Twain, Natalie Jane Hill

After Natalie Jane Hill delivered her gorgeously contemplative sophomore LP, 2021's Solely, the Texas native moved away from Austin just as quietly, into the Appalachian mountains of North Carolina. Hill returns to Austin tuning her hushed, restorative solitude that hearkens classic British folk with intricate Hill Country lushness. Troubadour Twain accompanies behind his latest platter from local imprint Keeled Scales, Noon, gently unfolding songs of wonder and wander in tender, trilling vocals. Local songwriter Lefty Parker supplies the opening serenade from the equally lulling acoustic twang of his 2021 debut, Off San Gabriel. – Doug Freeman

Allison Russell

Allison Russell's 2021 solo debut, Outside Child, swept a rejuvenating call to healing, even as it confronted a hard history of trauma. The Canadian songwriter's shows evolved into a powerful platform for community building, and new album The Returner infuses that intensely inclusive focus with a sense of celebratory joy. With her powerhouse band, the former member of Po' Girl and Our Native Daughters shifts from poetic folk roots into soul-shaking beats and rhythms, unrolling a propulsive energy and empowerment while still fearlessly staring down injustice and wounds. – Doug Freeman

Levitation Day One

Alongside the April relaunch of joint event Austin Psych Fest, Levitation continues to hold down its Halloween weekend slot, October 26 through 29, with a heavyweight slate including Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Flying Lotus. The major Thursday kickoff offers still-on-sale individual tickets – leading with a Numero Group-presented headline by Nineties post-hardcore trio Unwound – as well as California garage rock standard Ty Segall, experimental electronic act Oneohtrix Point Never, and more. Stay tuned for our full Levitation preview in next week's issue. – Rachel Rascoe

Music Notes

Kurtiss Colvin vs. Dequint Hill

Hill, aka Austin rapper ImYoungin BeYou, boxes the pro Kurtiss "Mr. Oohwee" Colvin (15-3-0) in an eight-round bout. Quin NFN will perform as part of the event's musical festivities. Email imyoungin2400@gmail.com for ticketing info or reach out to Hill on his social media: Dequint D Hill on Facebook and @imyoungin_beyou on Instagram.

Michelle Branch

You've probably heard Branch sing the hook off "Everywhere" through weak speakers at a retail store: "'Cause you're everywhere to me/ And when I close my eyes, it's you I see." The pop rock singer-songwriter released her most recent album, The Trouble With Fever, last year.

Veeze

After opening for fellow Motor City staple Babyface Ray at Emo's in April, the sneakily witty rapper returns to headline a few steps up the street. This year's LP Ganger ended a four-year wait for a successor to debut project Navy Wavy.