Music

Austin Underground Veterans Immortalize the Nineties in New Oral History

A Curious Mix of People's Greg Beets and Richard Whymark plot October launch events

By Carys Anderson, Fri., Oct. 20, 2023


Spoon featuring (left to right) guitarist Britt Daniel, bassist Andy Maguire, and drummer Jim Eno at Hole in the Wall (Photo by Stephanie Black)

"The funny thing is, I remember [around] '92 being like, 'Why are these people always talking about the Armadillo World Headquarters?'" Greg Beets laughs. "'That place has been gone for 11 years now.' And here we are writing a book about Liberty Lunch and the Cavity."

Co-written with Richard Whymark, it's not just about beloved, since-shuttered local music venues. A Curious Mix of People: The Underground Scene of '90s Austin, recently released by UT Press, immortalizes key music players across all parts of the decade, from the Sound Exchange record store to Sweatbox Studio to the Trance Syndicate label to, yes, the Chronicle. Multigenerational influences King Coffey, Conrad Keely, and Britt Daniel recall the glory days alongside members of cult favorites like Sincola, FuckEmos, and Stretford. As does Miss Laura, the founder of lost punk/LGBTQIA club Blue Flamingo (now Chess Club) who coined the oral history's titular phrase.


A Curious Mix of People: The Underground Scene of '90s Austin (courtesy of UT Press)

The project began over a decade ago, when Gomez/Sincola musician Chepo Peña tapped KVRX DJ-turned-Austin Music Network producer Whymark to film interviews for a Nineties Austin documentary. When subjects began donating old tapes, fliers, posters, and other memorabilia, the process quickly grew too big to handle, prompting Whymark to pivot to a written oral history – something akin to Please Kill Me, he remarks.

Writing started in earnest right before the pandemic. Filmmaker Whymark transcribed and edited the interviews into a narrative, while co-author Beets – former vocalist of Cheezus, Noodle, and the Peenbeets and a longtime Chronicle contributor – wrote the historical passages that contextualize each chapter. Beets conducted additional interviews over Zoom, thanks to a "woodwork effect" of stories that only came to light as artists took notice of the project.

"It was a healthy, sane thing to do during COVID," Beets says. "Getting to talk with all these folks, during that time especially, made it that much more poignant."

As any local could guess, many of the scene fixtures detailed in the book don't stay in Austin through the end of the decade, when the ever-growing tech industry sank its fangs into the city. Still, Beets and Whymark are too plugged in to claim modern Austin is a lost cause. "The city hasn't stopped producing art. It's just a little more difficult to find parking," Whymark quips, pointing to rising punks Die Spitz as a modern act who's caught his interest.

To that end, the co-authors plan two launch events that toe the line between scene reunion and present-day celebration. On Saturday, Oct. 21, 7-8pm, they'll discuss the project at the Austin Central Library alongside KUTX's Laurie Gallardo and Carrie Clark, singer of Nineties noise-poppers Sixteen Deluxe. The following Saturday, Oct. 28, starting early at 3pm, Clark's current band the Living Pins joins an Austin underground music showcase at the Parlor. The bill is a who's who of Nineties artists, though many are in new projects these days: anti-folk poet Ed Hammell, Peña's Gomez, Motards/Slum City/Jesus Christ Superfly supergroup Yard Work, and indie rockers the John-Pauls, headlined by beloved art-punks Glorium.


Sincola's first show at the Texas Tavern featuring (left to right) guitarist Greg Wilson, vocalist Rebecca Cannon, and guitarist Kris Patterson, 1993 (Photo by Greggae Giles)

The concert mirrors the authors' purpose for A Curious Mix of People: less nostalgic revelry, more documentation. With the book as just one entry in an ongoing archival project, the two have distributed 11 zines with graphic design from Peña, who also created the oral history's collage cover. Whymark has edited the on-camera interviews into two episodes of a documentary series he plans to submit to South by Southwest, and Beets is eyeing a podcast.

While Austin looks very different than it did in '92, Beets thinks the independent artistic spirit remains. "We tried to write in such a way that people would recognize it as a story that might have been specific to this particular time and place, but also had some, hopefully, universal thread to it – about being young and growing up in a music scene," he says.


FuckEmos' (left to right) drummer Sean Powell, vocalist Russell Porter, and guitarist Ed Rancourt (Photo by Sean McGowan)

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Carys Anderson
alexalone’s Insistent Soundscape and Five More Songs From Austin Artists
alexalone’s Insistent Soundscape and Five More Songs From Austin Artists
Next music picks from Large Brush Collection, Will Johnson, and more

Oct. 13, 2023

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Aubrey Hays, Rod Gator, and the Bright Light Social Hour headline our recommended shows

Sept. 22, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

A Curious Mix of People, Greg Beets, Richard Whymark, UT Press, Chepo Peña, Laurie Gallardo, Carrie Clark

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
DJ Jenny Hoyston, Meat Joy, Edith Frost & Friends
at Cheer Up Charlies
Botch, Portrayal of Guilt, Fuck Money at Emo's
Formula Wonderfest w/ Paul Oakenfold, Deezie Brown, DJ LA.D.DA, the Midnight Stroll ft. Aaron Behrens at Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
ACL Music Festival 2023: Fashion From the Fest
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  