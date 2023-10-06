ACL Interview: Nashville Singer-Songwriter Brittney Spencer Isn’t Taking Herself Too Seriously

After nearly a decade in Nashville, Brittney Spencer has experienced a whirlwind couple of years. A viral cover of the Highwomen’s “Crowded Table” launched the powerhouse vocalist from backup singer to the spotlight, and her EP Compassion and single “Sober & Skinny” introduced rich and vulnerable songwriting to match her stunning voice. She attempts to capture some of that journey on her humbly titled debut LP, My Stupid Life, slated for release on Elektra early next year.

“I can’t take myself seriously,” Spencer laughs of the album’s title. “I take life too seriously, but I’m just trying to have fun in it and not overthink myself to death. The last few years of my life have honestly been a shock.

“I can’t believe that people actually want to hear whatever I have to say, and care about what’s floating in my brain. I’m making music for those people, and I just want to be one of the people that they feel a little safe with, musically. Life is hard, and I feel like music helps to make that easier.”

Spencer’s debut showcases her immaculate vocals, but also a broad stylistic sweep that fuses touches of R&B, soul, and pop into her country ballads. Likewise, her songwriting pushes a vibrant, valuable perspective often overlooked in Nashville.

“With my first EP, I talked a lot about my views of the world, and with this album, I wanted to do something that I actually really struggle with as a person, which is just expressing myself,” she offers. “I make music for people who feel invisible, because I’m one of those people. I hope whatever I’m doing can connect with somebody and make them feel a little more understood, seen, comforted.”

