Review: SKAM, No Name
Drag City revives lost Eighties hardcore recordings
By Julian Towers, Fri., Sept. 29, 2023
Band from out of state? Think your album should get reviewed in the Chronicle anyway? No problem – just dedicate a couple decades of consistently excellent work to our paper first. Oh, and be a seminal part of music history. As a teen punk coming of (r)age in the Reagan Eighties, staff photographer Jack Anderson played bass in several key D.C.-area bands. Scholars of the era will know the most famous – the churning and misanthropic No Trend. But until renowned label Drag City swooped in, few had a chance to discover his first, SKAM. No Name's 40-ish minutes of heretofore unreleased recordings vary in audio quality and technical skill, but consistently present a band on the more melodic end of 1980-83 hardcore. Even when, say, accusing the U.S. government of genocidal cleansing, the music hits with wide-eyed buoyancy and youthful fizz; SKAM sounds simply thrilled to be playing. Now we can finally hear them.