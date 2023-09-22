Music

Review: Ben Buck, Back Burner ’97

Latest album encapsulates mounting frustration with Austin rap's progression

By Derek Udensi, Fri., Sept. 22, 2023


Second-generation musician Ben Buck refers to his very own birthplace as purgatory on "Velvet Rut (Austin Texas)." The cynically titled second track off his latest album encapsulates mounting frustration with Austin rap's progression; Its repetitious hook even attempts to mirror a social justice anthem's earworm. He rightfully highlights issues plaguing local MCs, such as the lack of bookings in accessible venues consistently used for other genres. "Pipeline" embodies perseverance over bright synths, but the project later becomes a series of gripes related to suffocating jobs. Sound bites from satirical comedy Office Space (another Austin native) implemented on "Working Man's Debt" ironically amplify the song's morbidness. His first LP of new content since 2021 feels like a sardonic slog by the end of penultimate cut "Rollout." There, the multitalented artist/promoter suggests he's overlooked because lyrical hip-hop isn't appreciated before randomly scoffing at kids who idolize Travis Scott. Sonically, Back Burner '97 showcases the crispest version of Ben Buck to date by demonstrating he's not just a boom-bap aficionado perpetually clad in a faded, shrunken Wu-Tang Clan shirt. Though he gratingly hammers home his disdain for juggling mundane work to scrape by as an independent artist, these 10 songs mark a welcome attempt at crafting more personal lyrics. As one of the city's most visible hip-hop figures in terms of live show involvement, the dystopian sentiments expressed here should at least grab the attention of local industry figures. If someone like Ben Buck harbors this much contempt, what are the many MCs here without anywhere to perform thinking?

Ben Buck

Back Burner ’97 (Speaker Bump Presents)

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Ben Buck
Texas Platters
Ben Buck
Kilroy (Record Review)

Derek Udensi, Feb. 21, 2020

More by Derek Udensi
Austin's Hip-Hop Pioneers, in Their Own Words
Austin's Hip-Hop Pioneers, in Their Own Words
The Austin History Center-archived rappers and industry innovators share stories

Sept. 15, 2023

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
HAAM Day, Ron Carter, and Pecan Street Festival lead our recommended shows

Sept. 15, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ben Buck

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
It's STILL HOT!! w/ Model/Actriz, Luxury Television, Sad Cell, Loveme, Trejo, the Point, Never
at Meanwhile Brewing Co.
Wepa Cumbia Roots Festival w/ Trapiche de Colomboy, Money Chicha, Mathieu Ruz Lobo, El Combo Oscuro, Orión García at Kenny Dorham's Backyard
For the Love of It
at Taqueria La Chilanga
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: King Krule, First Aid Kit, Sylvan Esso, Local Natives, Pearl Jam, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  