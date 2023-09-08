Crosstalk: EQ Austin Hosts Discussions on Creative Hubs, and More Music News

EQ Austin, the local nonprofit dedicated to bolstering diversity in the Austin music industry, will host a series of community engagement sessions to discuss development of music-focused "creative incubators." The city funding homes in on three Austin Parks & Recreation Department-run facilities, which could potentially be revamped to aid underserved musicians with their performing, streaming, and recording projects, as well as offering support for other entrepreneurial pursuits. The public sessions will explain what a "music hub" is and scout individuals for future focus groups. All three meetings will be held at the Asian American Resource Center on 8401 Cameron Rd. Each gathering focuses on potential use of a different city facility: the Asian American Resource Center (to be discussed on Sept. 9 at 11am), the George Washington Carver Museum (Sept. 30 at 11am), and the Mexican American Cultural Center (Sept. 30 at 2pm). Visit EQ Austin's homepage to RSVP.

Global Jazz World Music Jam, the open-ended meetup for musicians looking to sharpen their improvisational skills, will relaunch at Halcyon's Mueller location. Hosted by violinist/composer Roberto Paolo Riggio of globe-spanning world music group Atash, the jam session wrapped up 12 years of weekly residencies at Halcyon's Downtown storefront in June. From 7 to 9pm on Tuesdays, singers and instrumentalists of all skill levels and styles are welcome to collaborate in a relaxed setting.

Jimmy Buffett, who died on September 1 at age 76, boasted a local connection behind his tropical rock anthem "Margaritaville." On a 1976 trip to Austin, Buffett visited a Mexican restaurant on Anderson Lane, where he found inspiration for the breezy, deceptively nihilistic smash single. By some standards, "Margaritaville" stands as the most lucrative song of all time. After trademarking the track into hospitality mammoth Margaritaville Holdings, the late singer capitalized on everything from restaurants and resorts to pickleball sets and home decor.