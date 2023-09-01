Music

Review: Never, No Guarantee

Fivepiece strings listless ennui into post-punk fixtures on debut EP

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., Sept. 1, 2023


As if surrendering to the doldrums of an aching existence, singer Emily Ng strikes an apathetic tone on opener "Hardwired Extinction." Coupled with a strolling riff and a tightrope push and pull, Ng, in a resigned sigh, forces out: "God, we're all so tired." A cymbal crash disseminates into the void. Amalgamating members of Nevil, Luna Luna, Thelma & the Sleaze, and Nuclear Daisies, Never strings corporeal anxieties, fractured relationships, and listless ennui into post-punk fixtures on debut EP No Guarantee. The fivepiece's power chord slabs and restrained drumrolls march into a prowling funeral procession on "Don't Delay." Zigzagged basslines carbon copy snaking vocal melodies on "Hard to Go" and "Not a Photo Op." "Physical Limitations," meanwhile, stares in the mirror, spiraling into existential malaise as Ng exclaims, "Everything hurts, everything hurts, everything hurts." Each proclamation is stronger than the last.

Never

No Guarantee (Feels So Good)

