Crosstalk: Jason Dick Rejoins the 101X Morning Show, and More Music News

Jason Dick, the radio host known for tongue-in-cheek commentary and risqué humor, has been rehired as morning show host at 101.5 KROX-FM. Replacing Emily Svahn as co-host, Dick rejoined The Morning X on Monday alongside radio personality Nick Hajda. Svahn has moved to the afternoon CJ Morgan Show. First hired by the alternative rock station in 2000, Dick gained popularity alongside Deb O'Keefe as one half of popular morning broadcast Jason & Deb. In December 2022, 101X terminated Dick's contract after 22 years of employment for unspecified reasons. A month later, O'Keefe sued 101X station managers Waterloo Media over her own February 2021 firing, alleging prejudicial and misogynistic behavior by Waterloo owner Bob Sinclair. – Genevieve Wood

The Devils, Eighties post-punk Austin act and onetime winners of the Austin Music Awards' Best None of the Above, will reunite for the first time in 40 years on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Manchaca bar Giddy Ups. Assembly of surviving members Mike Shea, Jimmy Pettit, and Ian Bailey was sparked by restaging the Austin Chronicle 1982/83 Austin Music Award winners cover last March, organized by photographer David C. Fox. Shea, a South by Southwest executive and singer-songwriter, shares via email: "A few emails between the three of us about the Chron Music Awards photo shoot led to sharing some Devils studio recordings from the 80s and eventually bashing away on the old songs in a rehearsal space. After a couple hours a reunion gig seemed inevitable." The Devils' Everly-Brothers-meets-Ramones sound opens up for the Lost Weekend on Wednesday. The gig is dedicated to departed Devils guitarist Joe Eddy Hines and his wife Allyson Frost, as Shea and Frost planned the reunion show together ahead of Frost's recent death on August 8. – Rachel Rascoe

Wizard Rodeo, the self-proclaimed "mystical musical gathering" hosted by East Austin sandlot the Long Time, has announced experimental pop ensemble Deerhoof as headliner for the December 2 festival. The name-drop follows the quartet's March release of critically acclaimed Miracle-Level, their 17th studio album in 28 years. In keeping with Wizard Rodeo tradition, the genre-merging festival will also feature performances by its three founders and their respective outfits: Lindsey Verrill of dreamy folk duo Little Mazarn, Jesse Ebaugh of twangy groovers the Tender Things, and Kraut-country rocker Garrett T. Capps. – Genevieve Wood