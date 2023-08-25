Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Temple of Angels, Mujeres Podridas

Guitarist Avery Burton recently gave Brooklyn Vegan a succinct rundown of his inspirational Texas music pals: "Victor Gutierrez (Impalers/Fugitive), Mike Sharp (Hatred Surge), Cole Tucker (TOA), all of our friends in Narrow Head, Nosferatu, Stunted Youth, legends Iron Age and Power Trip." With such hardcore connects, when I call Burton's new Temple of Angels record gushy, you might assume I mean in the abrasive lyrics and disgusting album art way. Rather, it's all head over heels, Eighties jangly, and effusively in love over here.

Still making best punk lists despite years of Cocteau Twins comparisons – not to mention fest placements like Sound and Fury and Not Dead Yet – Temple of Angels embraces Cure-ish pop anthems and windswept, powerhouse delivery from vocalist Bre Morell on July release Endless Pursuit. Their first new music in four years, the Run for Cover debut maintains gothic, shoegaze-twinkled tones for the heavy crowd. Recent press reveals that Morell, relocated to L.A. between releases, has moved back to Austin to join Burton, Tucker, and Patrick Todd. Proper homecoming, TOA reunites with Austin punk companions Mujeres Podridas, fronted by Dru Molina, and a new band of familiar DIY players, Touch Girl Apple Blossom, led by Olivia Garner. – Rachel Rascoe

DJ Chicken George Benefit

The GoFundMe campaign Help Chicken George Kick Cancer currently sits at a whopping $82,625 thanks to the 821 donors, fundraising just $7,375 short of its ultimate goal. That absolutely reflects the beloved status of sound architect Jeff Henry, who deep in the pandemic found himself diagnosed with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of skin cancer. DJ for jazztronic MCs Third Root, DJ Chicken George helped define Austin's funk and rap scenes with deep grooves and thick sonics, all co-signed by the homegrown, heavyweight all-stars headlining this benefit: Riders Against the Storm, Blackillac, Third Root, and Adrian Quesada. – Raoul Hernandez

<a href="https://thirdroot.bandcamp.com/album/passion-of-the-poets">Passion of the Poets by Third Root</a>

Matthew Logan Vasquez & Pals

Matthew Logan Vasquez knows a few things about catalyzing different energies, as evidenced by the Delta Spirit bandleader's various supergroup endeavors like Middle Brother and Glorietta. Among the friends the Wimberley songwriter's Summer Ramble recruits onstage are Heartless Bastard Erika Wennerstrom, J. Roddy Walston rocking without the Business, Dead Confederate and Diamond Rugs linchpin T. Hardy Morris, and the Suffers' mighty Kam Franklin. Vasquez meanwhile comes slinging his most recent solo platter, this year's As All Get Out, an eclectic mix of classic rock power; soul-soothing, Seventies-styled ballads; and provocative funky beats. – Doug Freeman

BÖNDBREAKR, Throat Piss

BÖNDBREAKR and Throat Piss offer a second chance at a rite of passage with Piss Prom, a dance for metalheads that inaugurates EPs from both acts. "Progress and Change" previews the former's Exile with a blend of hardcore simplicity and metal theatrics. Gerilyn Hayes-McCloskey evokes a demon's snarl in the single's breakneck verses but comes to for the clear-eyed refrain, "Enough waiting/ For a better day." Meanwhile, Whitney "Swamp Wench" Creep's scream proves nearly impenetrable in Throat Piss' "Intergalactic Space Kush," a steamroller of guitar riffs and saxophone squall. Mange, Parasiticide, and Molly Ringworm round out the bill. Formal wear encouraged. – Carys Anderson

<a href="https://bondbreakr.bandcamp.com/album/exile">EXILE by BÖNDBREAKR</a>

Ingebrigt Håker Flaten

The original titans of free jazz have mostly blazed into the next world, but a few legends still walk the earth. Thanks to Epistrophy Arts, maverick saxophonist Joe McPhee has been an Austin frequent flier for years. To make this latest visit even more special, he'll be accompanied by former Austin bassist and Sonic Transmissions proctor Ingebrigt Håker Flaten and his fellow Young Mother Stefan Gonzalez for the kind of throwdown that may well pass into local legend. IHF stays over for a day to play Captain Quack's cool music room with Little Mazarn, Jonathan Horne, and Thor Harris. – Michael Toland

Soap Creek Saloon Reunion Show

"If the Armadillo World Headquarters was the heart of Austin's music community in the early Seventies, Soap Creek Saloon was its soul," wrote Margaret Moser in the Chronicle in 2001. The notorious Southwest Austin dive hosted many a raucous night, and the Austin Museum of Popular Culture revives those vibes to honor its 50th anniversary. Tender-voiced Austin-via-Uganda songwriter Jon Muq opens, joined by McKenna Michels. TG BAD kicks guitar fury behind icons John X Reed and Speedy Sparks with special guest Shawn Sahm, who grew up across from the original bar. The Uranium Savages unleash vintage mayhem and Ray Benson shuts it down with a gathering of friends. – Doug Freeman

Rome Streetz

Local booker iLL MaNNER pieces together another national hip-hop lineup supported by Texas-connected emcees. Rome Streetz, NYC rhymer signed to grime-made-glorious label Griselda Records, headlines with a barrage of street-oriented lines delivered with gripping conviction. Last year's Westside Gunn executive-produced Griselda debut, Kiss the Ring, added a luxurious layer of production to his bar-heavy tracks "ringing off from Australia to Austin" ("Tyson Beckford"). Astrokeyy represents the local scene while Denver-based KNDRX (fka Cory Kendrix) returns to the city where he spent years creating with LNS Crew. – Derek Udensi

<a href="https://daupe.bandcamp.com/album/kiss-the-ring">Kiss The Ring by Rome Streetz</a>

Jaguar Sun, Edwin Raphael

The Ontario multi-instrumentalist behind dream-pop outfit Jaguar Sun, Chris Minielly builds castles in the sky with airy chords and tender lyricism, taking listeners down the rabbit hole into his music's lush wonderlands. The Super U tour marks his largest to date. Edwin Raphael, a Dubai-raised, Montreal-based indie folk singer-songwriter, opens with cuts from his thoughtful sophomore record, Warm Terracotta.

– Elizabeth Braaten

<a href="https://jaguarsun.bandcamp.com/track/boris">Boris by Jaguar Sun</a>

Music Notes

Mike Melinoe

The Detroit-bred, Austin-based rapper caps off a night of elastically flowing, avant-garde hip-hop at the Downtown staple with unreleased cuts from his own unorthodox catalog. Attendees of the sold-out JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown show at the amphitheatre can attend Melinoe's aftershow performance for free by presenting their wristband. General admission for non-attendees of the Scaring the Hoes tour stop is $10.

Bat Fest

What better way to celebrate this city's claim to the largest colony of Mexican free-tailed bats in North America than a festival? Flo Rida, who came to town back in March for a Rodeo Austin performance, and country artist Mike Ryan co-headline across two stages. Others set to perform include rising Bay City rapper That Mexican OT, George Birge, and Alien Ant Farm (behind that nü metal cover of "Smooth Criminal").