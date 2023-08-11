A Band Called Ma’s Slow Burn and Five More Songs From Austin Artists

"Paper Cuts" features new songs and music videos from Austin artists. Listen to our playlist on the @austinchronicle Spotify.

A Band Called Ma, “Mountaintop”

Austin Barker and Dominic Sena make up A Band Called Ma, who found inspiration for their sound in the mystic scenery of Big Bend National Park as well as the downcast explosiveness of artists like Radiohead and Alex G. With scorching, cinematic ballad "Mountaintop," the new duo now totals three 2023 singles. Cavernous drums, raw acoustic guitar riffs, and moody vocals abound on this slow burn of a song, which culminates with a powerful monologue and soulful saxophone solo. The result is a track that feels like it has its feet on the ground and its head in the clouds – or in another dimension entirely.

– Elizabeth Braaten

Ifé Neuro, "Vivienne Bandeau"

A reflective track co-produced with Sunday Dinner Records labelmate GEECHEE SUPREME, "Vivienne Bandeau" builds largely on a looped sample of the opulent opening bass and acoustic guitar from Stevie Wonder's "Visions." Here, Austin's Ifé Neuro looks back while acknowledging his stable present. Cultural references paint a modest childhood: wearing K-Swiss with thoughts of Air Jordan 4 Military Blues, eating Spam, watching Viva la Bam, and rocking a temp fade in sixth grade. "Wasn't rich, but had an aura like we been paid," he states. Nowadays, he simply points to his "gorgeously plated" wagyu when asked if he's underrated. – Derek Udensi

Kydd Jones, "Don't Try Me"

Branding this summer-loving reverie, the video for "Don't Try Me" adds a titular kicker to the visuals: "A Love Letter by Kydd Jones." Melting quickly at an all-too-brief 2:31, the homegrown rhymesayer's midyear missive builds a complete narrative of worlds colliding. "You don't need no lingerie," croons the chorus, and the way Jones sings the latter plot point – "lawn-jur-ray" – becomes the audio tickle amongst melting rap verses and a cooing soul chorus. On YouTube, the track flickers equally luxe, juxtaposing alleyways with lush Austin greenbelts and roomy cribs. Jones cuts the easy figure of an iconic MC.

– Raoul Hernandez

Fuvk, "Yellow"

Singer-songwriter Shirley Zhu has come a long way since Fuvk's humble beginnings as an anonymous "personal journal," but her ever-endearing lovestruck yearnings still take center stage for "Yellow." On the Austin bedroom-pop project's first release of 2023, she muses, "My girl is chronically sad, in a bitter mood and she knows it." The track's brooding lyrics are offset with bright riffs, a killer bassline, and an incessant beat, making Zhu's pining the perfect foil to the song's deceptively sunny instrumental. On "Yellow," the heartache is real, but it's never sounded so fun. – Elizabeth Braaten

HOT///CAKES, "Depletion!"

For a song about "running out of steam," HOT///CAKES' garage punk riot "Depletion!" certainly goes down swinging. Supercharged with wailing gang vocals and triple guitars, the burnout anthem narrates the exhaustion of day-to-day life. "Everything around just feels so bleak," Chris Himelblau deadpans, final syllable howling over an electric drone. Aaron Reecer's warbling solo slices through the noise before the track slows to a crawl, titular fatigue on full display. Sixty sluggish seconds later, churning guitars and crashing cymbals crescendo into third gear, HOT///CAKES' last hurrah. Brute force and rowdy rhythms slam into nothingness. Depletion, indeed. – Kriss Conklin

Christine Renner, "Dreamer"

Soaring synths and waggish riffs demonstrate Christine Renner's impressive capacity for creating an immersive experience on new single "Dreamer," out Friday. With intense feelings of yearning for a past partner, the pop/rock act paints the picture of a cowgirl finding an oasis after many lonely days. "Baby, I need you more than water," carries more meaning with this wistful outlook. Americana-touched production by Chris "Frenchie" Smith adds to the dreamy no-man's-land. In a very hot Texas summer, Renner still holds out for an already dried-up love. – Adam Cherian