Music

A Band Called Ma’s Slow Burn and Five More Songs From Austin Artists

New music picks from Ifé Neuro, Kydd Jones, Fuvk, and more

By Elizabeth Braaten, Derek Udensi, Raoul Hernandez, Kriss Conklin, and Adam Cherian, Fri., Aug. 11, 2023


photo by Marguerite Marcella Mannix

"Paper Cuts" features new songs and music videos from Austin artists. Listen to our playlist on the @austinchronicle Spotify.

A Band Called Ma, “Mountaintop”

Austin Barker and Dominic Sena make up A Band Called Ma, who found inspiration for their sound in the mystic scenery of Big Bend National Park as well as the downcast explosiveness of artists like Radiohead and Alex G. With scorching, cinematic ballad "Mountaintop," the new duo now totals three 2023 singles. Cavernous drums, raw acoustic guitar riffs, and moody vocals abound on this slow burn of a song, which culminates with a powerful monologue and soulful saxophone solo. The result is a track that feels like it has its feet on the ground and its head in the clouds – or in another dimension entirely.
– Elizabeth Braaten


Ifé Neuro, "Vivienne Bandeau"

A reflective track co-produced with Sunday Dinner Records labelmate GEECHEE SUPREME, "Vivienne Bandeau" builds largely on a looped sample of the opulent opening bass and acoustic guitar from Stevie Wonder's "Visions." Here, Austin's Ifé Neuro looks back while acknowledging his stable present. Cultural references paint a modest childhood: wearing K-Swiss with thoughts of Air Jordan 4 Military Blues, eating Spam, watching Viva la Bam, and rocking a temp fade in sixth grade. "Wasn't rich, but had an aura like we been paid," he states. Nowadays, he simply points to his "gorgeously plated" wagyu when asked if he's underrated. – Derek Udensi


Kydd Jones, "Don't Try Me"

Branding this summer-loving reverie, the video for "Don't Try Me" adds a titular kicker to the visuals: "A Love Letter by Kydd Jones." Melting quickly at an all-too-brief 2:31, the homegrown rhymesayer's midyear missive builds a complete narrative of worlds colliding. "You don't need no lingerie," croons the chorus, and the way Jones sings the latter plot point – "lawn-jur-ray" – becomes the audio tickle amongst melting rap verses and a cooing soul chorus. On YouTube, the track flickers equally luxe, juxtaposing alleyways with lush Austin greenbelts and roomy cribs. Jones cuts the easy figure of an iconic MC.
– Raoul Hernandez


Fuvk, "Yellow"

Singer-songwriter Shirley Zhu has come a long way since Fuvk's humble beginnings as an anonymous "personal journal," but her ever-endearing lovestruck yearnings still take center stage for "Yellow." On the Austin bedroom-pop project's first release of 2023, she muses, "My girl is chronically sad, in a bitter mood and she knows it." The track's brooding lyrics are offset with bright riffs, a killer bassline, and an incessant beat, making Zhu's pining the perfect foil to the song's deceptively sunny instrumental. On "Yellow," the heartache is real, but it's never sounded so fun. – Elizabeth Braaten


HOT///CAKES, "Depletion!"

For a song about "running out of steam," HOT///CAKES' garage punk riot "Depletion!" certainly goes down swinging. Supercharged with wailing gang vocals and triple guitars, the burnout anthem narrates the exhaustion of day-to-day life. "Everything around just feels so bleak," Chris Himelblau deadpans, final syllable howling over an electric drone. Aaron Reecer's warbling solo slices through the noise before the track slows to a crawl, titular fatigue on full display. Sixty sluggish seconds later, churning guitars and crashing cymbals crescendo into third gear, HOT///CAKES' last hurrah. Brute force and rowdy rhythms slam into nothingness. Depletion, indeed. – Kriss Conklin


Christine Renner, "Dreamer"

Soaring synths and waggish riffs demonstrate Christine Renner's impressive capacity for creating an immersive experience on new single "Dreamer," out Friday. With intense feelings of yearning for a past partner, the pop/rock act paints the picture of a cowgirl finding an oasis after many lonely days. "Baby, I need you more than water," carries more meaning with this wistful outlook. Americana-touched production by Chris "Frenchie" Smith adds to the dreamy no-man's-land. In a very hot Texas summer, Renner still holds out for an already dried-up love. – Adam Cherian

More Paper Cuts columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Paper Cuts
Magna Carda's Wild West Refresh and Four More Songs From Austin Artists
Magna Carda's Wild West Refresh and Four More Songs From Austin Artists
New music picks from Farmer's Wife, Sentimental Family Band, and more

Rachel Rascoe, July 14, 2023

More Paper Cuts
Malik Baptiste’s Statement of Self and Four More Songs From Austin Artists
Malik Baptiste’s Statement of Self and Four More Songs From Austin Artists
New music picks from Holy Wave, Explosions in the Sky, and more

Kevin Curtin, July 28, 2023

Being Dead’s Wild Western Chase and Five More Songs From Austin Artists
Being Dead’s Wild Western Chase and Five More Songs From Austin Artists
New music picks from Nemegata, EXOTIC FRUITICA, Quiet Light, and more

Carys Anderson, June 23, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Paper Cuts, A Band Called Ma, Ife Neuro, Kydd Jones, Fuvk, HOT / / / CAKES, Christine Renner

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Justin Aulis Long, Brett Johnson, Marcus Lott
at Club Eternal
Zella Day, Okey Dokey
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Taméca Jones, Riders Against the Storm, Motenko at Antone's Nightclub
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: A Giant Dog, Souls of Mischief, Jenny Lewis, the Mammoths, Blood Red Shoes, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  