Music

Review: Pearl Earl, It's Dread

A dreamy, melancholic, and, at times, ominous sophomore journey

Reviewed by Leo Vernor, Fri., Aug. 4, 2023

Review: Pearl Earl, <i>It's Dread</i>

Forged in Denton like many great rock combos – Pearl Earl toted their lysergic sound to Austin for Levitation and frequent local sets, then split between Texas and Los Angeles, in the six years since their debut. Celebrated last weekend with a release show at Austin's monthly Club X, the long-awaited sophomore album, It's Dread, tracks a kaleidoscopic journey of the mind that is dreamy, melancholic, and, at times, ominous. Taking the psychedelic surf-rock sound of their 2017 self-titled album, and mixing in a heavy dose of hypnotic crescendos stacked in between reverberating drum fills, Pearl Earl's latest showcases a dynamic range. Opener "Damage Control" mesmerizes with harmonic vocals and a hefty walk-up bassline that instantly shoots you out of orbit. The title track slows things down with a minor chord progression, gradually built upon by echoey vocals and distorted synth waves – setting the tone for the mind-bending "Alien Brew," forming a black hole of screeching synth. Wrapping up spaceflight, "You're Not a God" returns to the atmosphere with a cosmic take on classic Eighties New Wave. The almost six-minute-long final track, "Miss Milky Way's Mental Breakdown," masterfully concocts a bright rollercoaster takedown of earthly depravity. Pearl Earl songwriter Ariel Hartley sings: "Oh the country club can smile but it will only last a mile/ And the pageant stakes are high and she wants them all to DIE!"

Pearl Earl

It’s Dread (Green Witch Recordings)

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Review: The Bright Light Social Hour, <i>Emergency Leisure</i>
Review: The Bright Light Social Hour, Emergency Leisure
Emergency Leisure (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Aug. 4, 2023

Review: Ariadne Mila, <i>elemental</i>
Review: Ariadne Mila, elemental
elemental (Record Review)

Adam Cherian, Aug. 4, 2023

More by Leo Vernor
Best Central Texas Rivers to Paddle, Fish, Swim, or Tube
Best Central Texas Rivers
Explore the winding rivers and small towns of the Texas Hill Country

July 19, 2023

Foxtales Gets Back on Stage After Bicycle Accident and Spinal Surgery
Foxtales Gets Back on Stage After Bicycle Accident and Spinal Surgery
Cleared to play guitar, the indie-pop act returns at Hot Summer Nights

July 18, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Pearl Earl, Ariel Hartley, Green Witch Recordings

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
JERRYFEST Day 1 w/ Deadeye at Antone's Nightclub
OndaStereo, Alex Cósmico, Chico Selfie at Flamingo Cantina
Michael Ingalls
at 12 Fox Beer Company
Candler Wilkinson
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
Stella
at The Alcove Cantina
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: A Giant Dog, Souls of Mischief, Jenny Lewis, the Mammoths, Blood Red Shoes, and More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  