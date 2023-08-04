Review: Free Hamze & Peace, FREETAPE2: Peace by Piece
Lebanon-born, Austin-raised go-getter connects with Houston producer
Reviewed by Derek Udensi, Fri., Aug. 4, 2023
Songs on the Lebanon-born, Austin-raised rapper Free Hamze's first two projects billow with smoke – low cadences and unhurried verses oft detailing rolling blunts and various trap-related affairs over hazy, dreamy instrumentals. Cashcache!, a frequent producer for Atlanta plugg stalwart Tony Shhnow, notably holds credits on his debut tape Green Alchemy. The local MC's third offering sees him exclusively connect with Houston producer Peace for a six-track EP containing more bite. Though personal anecdotes are still scattershot, Free scratches at his backstory a little more. On highlight "Starships," a starry synth-infused trap cut featuring H-Town rapper BBY KODIE, the nature-adoring artist directly references home: "Where I come from, bullets free roam ... Seeing sand by the street, by the beach/ And it ain't Beirut, but it still feels just like home." A distorted voice opens closer "Skiiiward" with an example of the plight Palestinian people face before imploring listeners to "stack your fucking bread." Triple tapes in, Free resembles a go-getter rhyming over cool, underground production.