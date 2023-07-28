Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Jordan Moser’s August Residency

For his first single since thoughtful folk exploration Long Night (2019), Jordan Moser offers a blunt instruction: "Get your ass back to the wild." But since it's a work of the San Marcos-based, Keeled Scales-approved singer-songwriter, who's also involved in various environmental causes, the line sings much more subtly, like a mantra. Following Molly Burch's collaboration on his last record, Wimberley's excellent Natalie Jane Hill takes backup here – and duets on the prayerlike "Memory Palace."

With Moser's full album out this Friday, Hill aptly applauds PERIL for "shedding light on the harsh realities of this world, while keeping that light on and showing the beauty too. To me, PERIL is a record of hope and accountability." Looping in like-minded Austin songsmiths on such efforts, Moser plays the Hole in the Wall every Tuesday in August. Genevieve Poist joins August 1 with wisps of country influence and truck bed Americana scenes as Virginia Creeper. More to orbit Moser's tearstained globe: Tyler Jordan and Emily No Good (Aug. 8), Alex Dupree and Fishplate (Aug. 15), Ryan Sambol and Blair Robbins (Aug. 22), and Little Mazarn and Jenny Carson (Aug. 29). – Rachel Rascoe

Exercise Album Release

With a name perfectly unsuited for search engine optimization, Exercise serves those yearning for the Aughts' post-punk revival through loose lyrical derisions and twiddling synths. Debuting their sophomore album following the passing of co-vocalist and synth player Keller LeVine in 2020, the foursome strides forward with Ipso Facto. Tickling guitar lines remain amid bold grievances. "It's so fucking unfair what happened to you," they echo on second single "Glue." Chords barrel forward with the spirit of jangle pop, but carry forth a lush atmosphere like LCD Soundsystem. Vocals inflect with slightly more charisma than James Murphy's sad drone. Call that post-post-post-punk? – Laiken Neumann

Miller Time: Scott Miller/Rhett Miller

Not a double bill, but this week's in-through-the-out-door at the 04 Center begs branding and a sponsor. Nineties alt-country pioneers turned Americana vets, these Millers belong in a Western together. Friday, self-avowed "singer-songwriter/farmer/malapert" ("impudent person") Scott Miller took up the family business (that middle one), so the Virginian reaping loyalty in one of his favorite Southwestern hot spots becomes increasingly precious. Austin-born Big D demon Rhett Miller (Old 97's) rolls through Thursday with last year's The Misfit, which sounds like a George Harrison solo disc from the Seventies: searching, personal, melodic. Bonnie Whitmore serenades for the former and Fort Worth countryman Grady Spencer reps the latter. – Raoul Hernandez

Sips & Sounds Summer Festival

If you've picked up a Coca-Cola this summer, you probably dismissed the words "STUDIOPass" emblazoned across its packaging. Or you're wiser than me and scanned the accompanying QR code offering various prizes. The soda brand's local activation offers an impressive free lineup of the Chainsmokers, YUNGBLUD, Tate McRae, Latto, Gayle, and Jake Wesley Rogers. Though RSVPs are already sold out for general admission and standby – which says entry starts at 5pm – braving the heat to possibly watch Latto might be a worthwhile "Lottery." – Derek Udensi

Hayden Pedigo, Cactus Lee

Hayden Pedigo carries a West Texas absurdist mystique, a line drawn explicitly in the Amarillo native's support from Terry Allen on 2017's Greetings From Amarillo. Yet even as the 29-year-old's persona as a high plains eccentric expands, his music mesmerizes behind subtle, intricate finger-picked guitar instrumentals, meditative yet complex. This year's sixth studio LP, The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored, draws apt comparisons to John Fahey and William Tyler. The Mexican Summer release proves Pedigo's most polished, as he returns from tour opening for Jenny Lewis. Local songsmith Cactus Lee opens strumming new single "Alpine Skier." – Doug Freeman

<a href="https://haydenpedigo.bandcamp.com/album/the-happiest-times-i-ever-ignored-2">The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored by Hayden Pedigo</a>

David Shabani

Depending on the mood, it may be more or less key to know that emcee David Shabani is a “Young Black illegal alien/ Sub-Saharan but Canadian/ Raised in Texas" – as he states in "SJU to AUS" off 2021 album Shabani's Smooth Sounds of the Summer. He dips briefly into French flows and wins awards for Parisian-shot videos. He’s got a perspective on migration restrictions, racism, and state-sanctioned violence, but Shabani’s toolkit for reaching the people is dipped in honeyed, progressive hip-hop, R&B, and soul – the sounds he absorbed as a Congolese woman’s son, born in Paris, and shuttled from Montreal to Dallas before heading to Austin. – Christina Garcia

NIKI, Susannah Joffe

In a method old as TikTok, Austin native Susannah Joffe had commenters begging for the release of June single "You Mother's Name" off an immediate, darkly emotional sound bite months prior. "Unrequited love is part of being young/ But I'm tired of sleeping by a warm gun." Now based in NYC, Joffe started releasing upbeat bedroom pop with devastating, foggy-window lyrics during Radio-Television-Film studies at UT-Austin, sometimes co-written with her musician dad. She plays locally for the first time in almost a year opening for Indonesian pop singer NIKI, signed to hitmaking platform 88rising. – Rachel Rascoe

waveform*, They Are Gutting a Body of Water

After a touring stint in 2021, alt-rock romancers waveform* team up once again with Philadelphia noise-pop outfit They Are Gutting a Body of Water in looming feedback. Connecticut duo waveform* wields lo-fi haze amid troubadour lyricism but gains clarity via somber thrashes in 2023 LP Antarctica. Lineup neighbor TAGABOW pairs whimsical electronica with heavy guitar scratches, forging a uniquely synth-leavened shoegaze. Two of the East Coast's most buzzy acts meet openers in the dire heat of Texas, which produced the twangy pulse of Dallas' Teethe and hometown heroes alexalone's softly cataclysmic doom. Somehow, sensory overload feels good in a place like this. – Laiken Neumann

<a href="https://waveformct.bandcamp.com/album/antarctica">Antarctica by waveform*</a>

Music Notes

Lil Baby

The Kid LAROI suddenly dropped out of the Atlanta rap star's arena tour without explanation amid date cancellations and disappointing ticket sales, but the Austin show goes on. Memphis riser GloRilla performs less than three months before her ACL Fest debut while 4PF signee Rylo Rodriguez also supports. And the main event, Lil Baby, can run through a trail of favorites dating back to 2017's "Freestyle" and "My Dawg."

UNIQUE!

Celebrate the first anniversary of Beyoncé's liberating album Renaissance with a dance party featuring local constant BabiBoi.

Louie Ray, RMC Mike

Two of Flint's top MCs make their first Austin visit. The Michigan city has cultivated a rap identity separate from Detroit as a result of frequently shipping abrasive, and at times comedic, one-liners.