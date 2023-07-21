Crosstalk: Good Looks Lose Tour Van in Serious Car Crash, And More Music News

Good Looks, folk rock favorites with a penchant for anti-capitalist lyricism, were involved in a serious car accident while traveling to the first show of their three-week summer tour. After being rear-ended by a high-speed driver and pushed into an 18-wheeler, their van spun off the road and quickly caught fire. The group emerged without serious injuries, but lost instruments, $6,000 worth of merchandise, and irreplaceable personal belongings. The crash is their second life-threatening misfortune in recent memory: In April, guitarist Jake Ames sustained a fractured skull after being struck by a car while leaving the Hotel Vegas release party for Bummer Year. The full band hopes to complete the tour once they reacquire crucial items; in the meantime, vocalist/guitarist Tyler Jordan remains on the road, performing Good Looks' songs as a solo act. A GoFundMe (which can be found on Instagram @goodlooksband) has already raised over $28,000, surpassing their $15,000 goal.

KOKEFEST, the alt-country festival hosted by parent station KOKE-FM, abruptly canceled its upcoming Hutto gathering in a July 14 press release. Scheduled for August 4-5, this year's lineup featured Southern rock heavy hitters like Whiskey Myers, Jon Pardi, and Riley Green. With no specific reason provided for the cancellation, the festival announced ticketholders will receive full refunds. The day before publicizing KOKEFEST's dissolution, KOKE-FM announced the end of their partnership with University of Texas Athletics, an agreement that brought live UT-Austin sports broadcasts onto the station's schedule in 2015.

Lucy 93.3, the Waterloo Media-owned radio station specializing in pop throwbacks, has rebranded to Latino 93.3, a Spanish-language broadcast focused on reggaeton, bachata, and tropical music. As Austin's only Latin contemporary hits station, the transmission will bring megastars like Karol G, Bad Bunny, and Maluma onto city airwaves. The signal is no stranger to change: Over the past five years, 93.3 has fluctuated between Top 40, adult contemporary, and soft rock programming.

PBS NewsHour exposed national audiences to the plight of local musicians in a July 5 video segment titled, "Skyrocketing cost of living threatens Austin's music scene." Interviewees included Austin native Bob Mann, guitarist for outlaw pop group Blue Jean Queen, who cited rising housing costs as a driving force behind his move to Elgin. The news clip also broadcast results from the 2022 Greater Austin Music Census, which reported that nearly 40% of folks in the city's music business struggle to afford housing.