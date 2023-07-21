Music

Crosstalk: Good Looks Lose Tour Van in Serious Car Crash, And More Music News

KOKEFEST abruptly canceled, and Lucy 93.3 switched to Latin pop

By Genevieve Wood, Fri., July 21, 2023


Good Looks’ van moments after a serious car crash on July 8 (courtesy of Good Looks)

Good Looks, folk rock favorites with a penchant for anti-capitalist lyricism, were involved in a serious car accident while traveling to the first show of their three-week summer tour. After being rear-ended by a high-speed driver and pushed into an 18-wheeler, their van spun off the road and quickly caught fire. The group emerged without serious injuries, but lost instruments, $6,000 worth of merchandise, and irreplaceable personal belongings. The crash is their second life-threatening misfortune in recent memory: In April, guitarist Jake Ames sustained a fractured skull after being struck by a car while leaving the Hotel Vegas release party for Bummer Year. The full band hopes to complete the tour once they reacquire crucial items; in the meantime, vocalist/guitarist Tyler Jordan remains on the road, performing Good Looks' songs as a solo act. A GoFundMe (which can be found on Instagram @goodlooksband) has already raised over $28,000, surpassing their $15,000 goal.

KOKEFEST, the alt-country festival hosted by parent station KOKE-FM, abruptly canceled its upcoming Hutto gathering in a July 14 press release. Scheduled for August 4-5, this year's lineup featured Southern rock heavy hitters like Whiskey Myers, Jon Pardi, and Riley Green. With no specific reason provided for the cancellation, the festival announced ticketholders will receive full refunds. The day before publicizing KOKEFEST's dissolution, KOKE-FM announced the end of their partnership with University of Texas Athletics, an agreement that brought live UT-Austin sports broadcasts onto the station's schedule in 2015.

Lucy 93.3, the Waterloo Media-owned radio station specializing in pop throwbacks, has rebranded to Latino 93.3, a Spanish-language broadcast focused on reggaeton, bachata, and tropical music. As Austin's only Latin contemporary hits station, the transmission will bring megastars like Karol G, Bad Bunny, and Maluma onto city airwaves. The signal is no stranger to change: Over the past five years, 93.3 has fluctuated between Top 40, adult contemporary, and soft rock programming.

PBS NewsHour exposed national audiences to the plight of local musicians in a July 5 video segment titled, "Skyrocketing cost of living threatens Austin's music scene." Interviewees included Austin native Bob Mann, guitarist for outlaw pop group Blue Jean Queen, who cited rising housing costs as a driving force behind his move to Elgin. The news clip also broadcast results from the 2022 Greater Austin Music Census, which reported that nearly 40% of folks in the city's music business struggle to afford housing.

More Crosstalk columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Crosstalk
Crosstalk: An Art Show From Members of the Well and Big Boys, and More Music News
Crosstalk: An Art Show From Members of the Well and Big Boys, and More Music News
Zach Person plays the Bullock and Light in the Attic teases local shop

Genevieve Wood, July 14, 2023

Crosstalk: City Council Calls for a Music Census Every Five Years, and More Music News
Crosstalk: City Council Calls for a Music Census Every Five Years, and More Music News
Jeff Tweedy and Joan Baez's ATX meetup, and Christian Bland's new house

Kriss Conklin, June 16, 2023

More Crosstalk
Crosstalk: Butthole Surfers’ Driftwood Ranch for Sale, and More Music News
Crosstalk: Butthole Surfers’ Driftwood Ranch for Sale, and More Music News
Remebering KOOP’s Andrew Dickens and Meat Joy reunion dates

Kriss Conklin, June 23, 2023

Crosstalk: Lil Yachty to Make <i>Austin City Limits</i> Television Debut, and More Music News
Crosstalk: Lil Yachty to Make Austin City Limits Television Debut, and More Music News
Confusion over the Live Music Fund Event Program, and musical queerdo events

Kriss Conklin, June 9, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Crosstalk, Good Looks, KOKEFEST, KOKE-FM, Lucy 93.3, Waterloo Media, Tyler Jordan

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
The Austin Chronicle Hot Summer Nights showcase w/ JaRon Marshall & the Collective (11:00), Felt Out (10:00), Jane Leo (9:00), Jake Garcia (8:00) (DJ set)
at The 13th Floor
Hot Summer Nights w/ Fennec (DJ set) (midnight), Ruthie Craft (11:00), the Western Civilization (9:30), Ohms (8:30) [control room] at Empire Control Room & Garage
Curtis Lee & Crew
at The Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co.
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Willie Nelson's 50th Anniversary 4th of July Picnic
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  