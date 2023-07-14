Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Blues on the Green

Entering its 32nd season on the Zilker Park lawn, Blues on the Green retrofits into a more condensed affair. Longtime booker for the ACL Radio summer staple, Andy Langer, stepped away from the event, and this year's series pared down to a two-night showcase. On Tuesday, Nashville's Devon Gilfillian brings his percussion-driven soul and smooth, high croon, which melded deep passion and pleading grooves over new third LP Love You Anyway. 2012 American Idol champ Phillip Phillips opens with fourth platter Drift Back, broiling anthemic songwriting swells.

Local favorites Wild Child cap night two after reforming this spring for a sold-out tour and new album, End of the World. The songwriting duo of Kelsey Wilson and Alexander Beggins adds firepower to their charming heartbreak odes with the addition of John Calvin Abney and members from Wilson's Sir Woman outfit. Recently transplanted Louisiana siblings THEBROSFRESH open with slinking, eclectic R&B. Also new: $100 "Blues With a View" VIP tickets for a reserved stage-front section of the otherwise free concert. – Doug Freeman

Okkervil River’s Will Sheff, Booher

Among Austin's powerhouse indie outfits of the Aughts, Okkervil River rose behind an immensely literate and cathartic catalog, with Down the River of Golden Dreams, Black Sheep Boy, and The Stage Names producing one of the decade's best three-album runs. Although frontman Will Sheff relocated to Brooklyn, he maintained the band's ethos, and now returns to Austin with his first proper solo LP, Nothing Special, an intensely introspective effort that balances delicately on frayed edges. Alongside solo selections, Sheff plans some Okkervil River songs with a full band. Michael Booher opens, unraveling with his own frenetic, anxious rock spirals and crushing ballads. – Doug Freeman

<a href="https://willsheff.bandcamp.com/album/nothing-special">Nothing Special by Will Sheff</a>

Bluekeys Fest

Bluekeys Magazine, a teen-led, open-minded art zine, celebrates three years with their first-ever festival – jam-packed with 15 bands across triple venues. Day one leads with masterful and hypnotic psychedelic jazz fusionists the Point, carried by an undulating drumline and Sixties organ. Come Saturday, Daydream Twins will entrance you with slowly strummed choral guitar riding dreamy vocals – alongside Fawn's shoegaze showcase of interweaving, heavily distorted riffs and melancholic lines. Self-described "dollar store trash-glam-punk" band Lord Friday the 13th brings artful vaudeville to the final day. Beyond music, the fest also offers an assortment of local vintage, tattoos, and, of course, copies of Bluekeys' own zines. – Leo Vernor

<a href="https://thepointmusic.bandcamp.com/album/bertos-banquet-2">BERTO'S BANQUET by The Point</a>

Remember Sports, alexalone

"I think a lot of what I write about usually is like, things that have to change, or that should change. And usually I know it, but I just am slow to do it cause it's scary," said Carmen Perry from Remember Sports to Atwood Magazine. Though change is scary for the songwriter and vocalist of the power-pop posse hailing from Philadelphia, they continue to find catharsis in writing about the unpredictable on their recent EP of ebullient indie tunes, Leap Day. Contrast this with the immersive slowgaze of Austin rock group alexalone, and the night will be filled with conflicting energies brought together by the same warm, fuzzy feeling.

– Adam Cherian

<a href="https://remembersports.bandcamp.com/album/leap-day">Leap Day by Remember Sports</a>

Boldy James

After one listen to Boldy James' hyperfocused head-tilt flow, it's evident that this man does not stop. Bringing a tone of introverted detachment and a near-journalistic acuity to the granular details of drug dealing/the consequences thereof, Boldy's cache of Detroit street narratives truly feels endless. More evidence he does not stop: After releasing six albums (all one-on-one collaborations with different producers), Boldy suffered broken vertebrae in a car accident back in January – hence the title of this tour, Back Outside, as well as, hilariously, the title of his next, the Six Million Dollar Man Tour. – Julian Towers

Texas Punk Story Hour

Pat Blashill compiled a vivid visual history of Austin punk with 2020 hardcover Texas Is the Reason, stuffed with striking black-and-white portraits and wild live shots of acts like Scratch Acid, the Dicks, Butthole Surfers, and Daniel Johnston. Now the photographer and writer preps his next book: an oral history of Texas punk. Synchronously, he and Big Boys bassist Chris Gates are hosting a story hour (free, 7-10pm) with confirmed speakers including Tim Mateer (Meat Joy), Steve Marsh (Terminal Mind), Jesse Sublett (Skunks/Violators) and Rob Buford (Crotch Rot). Scene survivors with acerbic anecdotes can sign up to regale to the room – hit info@patblashill.org. – Kevin Curtin

Music Notes

TEDDYTHELEGACY

Local hip-hop/R&B artist coming off latest EP PRODUCT OF MY FLAWS. Fellow Austin-based rapper Mike Melinoe also performs before Shady Records signee GRIP headlines.

Myles O’Neal

The 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of his stepfather, Basketball Hall of Famer/ubiquitous product salesman Shaquille O'Neal, but maneuvers 1s and 2s like DJ Diesel rather than terrorizing bigs in the post. The free-with-RSVP show takes place in San Marcos at the Marc.

Roky Erickson Ice Cream Social

Antone's Records and Tweedy's Bar throw their annual event honoring the late co-founder of psychedelic rock band the 13th Floor Elevators. Freddie Steady Krc pays homage with help from a quartet of friends: Speedy Sparks, Mike Buck, Eve Monsees, and Cam King. The social also presents the 7-inch vinyl release of a Clementine Hall tribute.