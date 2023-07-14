Crosstalk: An Art Show From Members of the Well and Big Boys, and More Music News

Lisa Alley, bassist for the Well, TV's Daniel, and Mugger, will show off her multiformat creative talents with her first visual arts show. The aptly titled "… but wait, there's more" runs at Bolm Arts Gallery from July 20 through August 3. Displaying alongside Alley are Tim Kerr, painter/guitarist of bands like Big Boys and Poison 13, and Jamie Morrison, the multi-instrumentalist associated with the Pale Angels, Dog Heaven, and Motorbike. Live performances by Lindsey Mackin (of psych rock outfit Annabelle Chairlegs) and Lovelorn (aka Patrick and Anna Troxell, Alley's Mugger bandmates) will soundtrack the opening on July 20 from 6 to 9pm.

S.L. Houser, Austin multi-instrumentalist known for her elevated indie-pop stylings, has returned from the first leg of tour with alt songwriter Zella Day. Taking over keyboardist duties, Houser will rejoin Day for a 15-stop sweep of the Southwest, ending in Austin on August 12 at 3ten ACL Live. Other Austin artists with notable road dates: Post-punk fivepiece Font will support the ever-playful Japanese pop innovators Chai on six North American dates come October. The announcement follows Font's signing to Brooklyn-based indie booking agency Ground Control Touring – which added a slew of locals, including ethereal dream-pop act Temple of Angels and dynamic dance punks Nuclear Daisies, to their roster in April.

Zach Person, Austin-born blues troubadour and former American Idol contestant, will perform at the Bullock Museum's after-hours Third Thursdays program on July 20. The songwriter's latest riff-laden single, "Wild," draws from the gospel of Texan guitar heroes like Gary Clark Jr. This summer, the Bullock's monthly evening performances spotlight local Black musicians, including sets by soul-infused siblings the Peterson Brothers last month and R&B mainstay Mélat on August 17.

Light in the Attic, the Seattle-based indie label with a knack for illuminating historically significant/underappreciated records, will (hopefully) be coming to a neighborhood near you. In a recent KUTX feature, Austin-based founder Matt Sullivan revealed plans to open a Light in the Attic-focused store in South Austin. From existential folk project Cactus Lee to psych legend Roky Erickson, the distributors have accumulated an impressive array of Austin artists on their roster since their 2002 inception.