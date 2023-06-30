Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Quiet Light Album Release

In October 2021, then-biology/math undergraduate Riya Mahesh debuted as Quiet Light on an unassuming Tuesday night at Hole in the Wall, booked by friends made at UT-Austin radio station KVRX. This Saturday, the singer-songwriter returns to the West Campus venue after her first year of medical school in Massachusetts to launch the folk-minded pop project's debut album, Fourth of July. Breathy and tender, Mahesh's vocals echo through seven heart-on-sleeve confessionals and swell in a layered refrain on the centerpiece title track: "On your front porch, talking shit about our friends."

"It really encompasses the feeling of being young," says the 22-year-old. "The real things you have to worry about are just so small, and it's freeing to reminisce on that and post-grad life ... I think of the best days of my 20s, and I think of the Fourth of July. I was like, 'Okay, let's equate it – Fourth of July equals love.' It's sort of like naming the album Valentine's Day for me." Morphing the night into a family reunion, bandmate and close friend Nova opens with synth-led pop, and indie rockers A.L. West – who also played at Mahesh's farewell show last June – follow with jangly riffage, while Anga's Mill closes with a DJ set. Read our full interview with Mahesh here. – Wayne Lim

Alexi 8bit, Painterly, Modern Sophia

Ever want to experience the energy of early 2020 quarantine? Maybe jazzy bedroom-pop, while the Animal Crossing soundtrack blasts from your Switch? The Ballroom's lineup has got you covered with music that feels like euphoric levitating in virtual reality. The synth-pop-heavy night commemorates the release of Alexi 8bit's newest lo-fi joyride "Again." 8bit's name perfectly encapsulates the animated-video-game-sounding music she creates, like diving through the water level of a complicated Zelda puzzle. Accompanied by bubbly pop dynamo Painterly and the luxuriated, Erykah Badu-esque musings of Modern Sophia, the night is sure to be a cooldown for this hot summer. – Adam Cherian

One Be Lo

If one were to anthologize the most vital work of independent hip-hop around the turn of the millennium, Binary Star's "Reality Check" would be the compilation's perfect deep cut. In 2000, the duo – that'd formed two years prior in prison – released an astonishingly sure-footed and lyrically original debut with Masters of the Universe, then broke up soon after. Binary Star's co-founder One Be Lo, aka OneManArmy, went on to release a series of heady, often thematic solo records with titles that are extensive acronyms, while also releasing headphone-melting beat tapes. Austin luminaries Shelly Knicks, Norman Ba$e, Ben Buck, and Dub Equis make the scene. – Kevin Curtin

Antone's Anniversary: The Temptations Review

The continuation of a long-running Temptations revue founded by the late Dennis Edwards, who'd taken over for David Ruffin as the group's lead singer in 1968. Expect all the cool-as-ice choreography and medleys of the most timeless and intoxicating songs of all time, like "My Girl," "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and the ever relevant "Ball of Confusion (That's What the World Is Today)." No original members, but all vocal veterans hand-selected by Edwards: David Sea, Michael Pattillo, Chris Arnold, and Bernard Gibson, plus later addition Eddie Cameron Jr. The artful and exuberant funk-soul stylings of Dallas character Gypsy Mitchell open the show. – Kevin Curtin

Detroit Rock City Independence Day

Some cite the Who in the mid-Sixties. Ramones, Radio Birdman, and Sex Pistols a decade later, OK. Yet the strongest case for punk rock's birth remains 1969 in Michigan, wherein the MC5 detonated debut Kick Out the Jams in February and the Stooges' eponymous bow dropped in August. Amplified Heat's Ortiz bros assume the guise of the former, while Black Angels guitarist Jake Garcia and KLBJ radio scion Johnny Walker channel the latter in setting off Independence Day fireworks following Death Valley Girls in a separate show on the patio. As such, punk remains as American as apple pie and armed insurrection. – Raoul Hernandez

<a href="https://amplifiedheat.bandcamp.com/track/in-a-forest-of-love">In a Forest of Love by Amplified Heat</a>

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

For the second year in a row, the Red Headed Stranger brings his annual Independence Day bash back to Austin FC's home turf, marking the 50th anniversary of the time-honored Austin tradition. This year's iteration sees Kentucky crooner Tyler Childers, honky-tonk hero Dwight Yoakam, and Austin swing stars Asleep at the Wheel returning as headliners. Festival first-timers Sierra Ferrell, Shakey Graves, and Shane Smith & the Saints bring fresh energy to the family affair. The big man himself closes out the night's festivities with the help of a stadium-grade firework show. Remaining tickets run anywhere between $60 and $600. – Genevieve Wood

4th of July With Bob Schneider

"I love Austin. I'm proud of the city. I'm proud to live here. I'm proud to be an ambassador of the city." So gushed Bob Schneider pre-pandemic, and indeed to generations of locals. The clever, knowing, formerly scandalous storyteller represents the homegrown music scene no less than the Red Headed Stranger himself. Sweet Spirit/A Giant Dog co-leader Andrew Cashen (7:15pm), soul rocker Chief Cleopatra (6pm), and roots sage Evan Charles (4:45pm) build to the fireworks. – Raoul Hernandez

Music Notes

Andrew Venson Birthday Bash

The former bassist for Austin band Blue Mist and music veteran of some 40-plus years celebrates his birthday with his daughter, electric guitar maestro Jackie Venson. "My dad had his rehearsal space in the house," Jackie told the Chronicle in her July 26, 2019, cover story. "I used to fall asleep underneath the chair he would sit on while playing bass." Teddy Long (2pm) and Luke Daniel (6pm) perform at the Jonestown venue earlier in the day.

TLC

Take your pick of chart-topping anthems from yesteryear and let loose. TLC ("No Scrubs"), fresh off the premiere of the impactful R&B group's new Lifetime documentary earlier this month, co-headlines with Shaggy ("It Wasn't Me"). Sean Kingston ("Beautiful Girls") provides support.