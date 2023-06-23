Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Pride in Local Music

The Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce's Pride in Local Music returns for its fourth celebration of queerness and ATX artists … block party style. Situated along a closed-off Fourth Street, this year's fest features nine acts across two stages, with Latin-pop powerhouse Gina Chavez headlining. For additional pop offerings, look to Primo the Alien's synth-driven cosmic soundscapes or promqueen's Vietnamese-heritage hype numbers. On the rock end, muddy bass riffs soundtrack Female Gallery's post-punk/indie blend, and Butch County shreds rowdy à la AC/DC on debut The Butch Is Back. Accompanying this flare of Texas heat: local grub galore and a marketplace curated by the Little Gay Shop. A $10 suggested donation gets you in, and $100 (or $75 for early birds) snags VIP passes, access to private bathrooms, and elevated viewing areas. All proceeds go to the Austin LGBT Chamber Education Fund. View the full lineup at prideinlocalmusic.com. – Kriss Conklin

Grace Rowland, Real Live Tigers

Tony Presley is best recognized these days as head of Keeled Scales, the local imprint with a consistent ear for discovering high-quality songwriters and home to some of Austin's best indie bands. Presley's own concern, Real Live Tigers, slots easily among his roster with lo-fi, understated folk that slowly unwinds somewhere between Phil Elverum and Bill Callahan. He joins in a rare set with Grace Rowland, bandleader for this year's Austin Music Awards Best Folk/Bluegrass winner, the Deer. Rowland takes a solo bow behind her powerhouse vocals, balancing a crystalline strength and breathless fragility that match the dichotomy of her songwriting. – Doug Freeman

Brownout’s 20th Anniversary

"Titles such as 'Brown Wind and Fire' and 'Chafa Khan Artistry' are obvious nods to the Austin eightpiece's old-school R&B influence, while a driving cover of Manu Dibango's 'African Battle' highlights its Afro and funk sensibilities." So apprised the Chronicle review of Brownout's 2007 full-length bow Homenaje, a homegrown slice of Santana-esque fusion. Six albums followed, including two LPs' worth of Black Sabbath covers and one of Public Enemy air-raid anthems. Spinning off local Grammy winners Grupo Fantasma, the guitar-centric maelstrom seeded ATX's burgeoning Latin scene as much as O.G.s Tomás Ramírez and Beto y los Fairlanes. Adrian Quesada as special guest? ¡Ojalá! – Raoul Hernandez

<a href="https://fatbeatsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/berlin-sessions">Berlin Sessions by Brownout</a>

The Late Joys Farewell Show

There's a lot to unpack for this gig. Jangle popsters the Late Joys just released the five-song Big Big Sounds, which heralds their 20th anniversary. More to the point, as bandleader Robi Polgar (also a novelist and playwright – the band began as characters in his play The Road to Wigan Pier) prepares to move to Connecticut, this becomes the final Late Joys show for the foreseeable future – just a few weeks before the venerable Carousel Lounge's 60th birthday bash. Few ATX acts put their own spin on the sound of Sixties/Seventies British guitar pop as well as the Late Joys, so it behooves fans of the tradition to see them off. – Michael Toland

<a href="https://thelatejoys.bandcamp.com/album/big-big-sounds">Big Big Sounds by The Late Joys</a>

Kinky Curly Coily Fest

Wincing memories of searing hot combs burn for generations while Texas schools still suspend students for locs. Natural hair is political. Austin's ace young gun emcee Cha'keeta B envisioned a celebration, and now her Kinky Curly Coily Fest finds its fourth iteration with performers focused on self-love, spiritual growth, and consciousness. Buttery but muscular flows abound with the Smoke Out chief J Soulja representing Austin rap alongside Lil Naj, Chicago's Mother Nature, and Houston/Dallas galactic tropical songwriter M3cca. Taija Kerr, Queen Deelah, and Jamya entrance with soulful R&B. Relaxing extras promised: free massages. – Christina Garcia

Annie DiRusso, Hannah Cole

With a recent EP named God, I Hate This Place, Annie DiRusso and her Tennessee teammate Hannah Cole claw their way to Austin. Singer-songwriters at heart and indie rock stars in their sensibilities, the Nashville artists complement each other like a nice wine and cheese. DiRusso brings the fire (and bright red hair) with songs like "Emerson," emitting bottled-up teen angst set to electric guitars and bluntly honest lyrics. The softer side of the night comes from Cole and her Phoebe Bridgers-esque poignant ballads. Look no further than "Best Day," a woodsy acoustic tune about nostalgic longing for times when everything felt good. – Adam Cherian

Bonny Doon, Anna St. Louis

Bonny Doon's Let There Be Music arrives five years after Longwave, a folk-rock forest watered by twangy guitars. Now, light acoustic pianos and simple, profound songwriting suffuse the trio's latest album, reflecting their transition from a Detroit-based ensemble to one unfurling between Michigan and New York. "I heard love in the distance calling my name/ Assuring me that everything is the same," guitarist Bill Lennox croons in "Crooked Creek." The morning-hued LP captures the collaborative essence of music, including several guest pianists throughout. Anna St. Louis beckons with lush, meadowy resonance, while rock band TBD brings spirited energy to the stage. – Angela Lim

<a href="https://bonnydoon.bandcamp.com/album/let-there-be-music">Let There Be Music by bonny doon</a>

Sabrina Ellis, Sheverb, Snack Supper

Sabrina Ellis leads day two of the Queer Pride Freak Shows. Unlike the gritty indie rock sound they provide as lead singer of A Giant Dog, Sabrina's solo pop songs are comparatively down-tempo, giving them a chance to showcase their intimate, dreamy vocals. Sheverb also takes the stage to match the scorching Texas heat with their desert-infused Wild West/surf rock sound. Finally, with fast-paced guitar riffs and rapidly trotting drums accompanied by clever, shouted lyrics, newly spangled act Snack Supper encapsulates all that is queer punk. – Leo Vernor

Music Notes

TC Superstar Single Release

The group celebrates a forthcoming follow-up to May single "Some Nights" – an infectious, upbeat track containing dashes of disco – with support from Vonne and Felt Out.

Chronophage

The outfit now based in New York headlines Vegas a day after opening for Citizen Downtown, in what is being billed as the band's final Austin show.

LustSickPuppy

Brooklyn-raised artist operating within a dark techno-punk realm, best known for ear-altering production and bizarre outfits.

BluMoon

After performing a slew of solo shows in the first half of 2023, Égaux Sells leads BluMoon for the group's second performance of the year.