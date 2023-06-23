Crosstalk: Butthole Surfers’ Driftwood Ranch for Sale, and More Music News

Die Spitz touched down at their sweaty, squirming homestead of Hotel Vegas last Friday with one message: "The boys are back in town." Returning from their first tour (ever!) with L.A. hardcore supergroup OFF!, the spitfire quartet still had hell to give during their 1am set. The Spitzers didn't just cycle through hits from The Revenge of Evangeline and Teeth, they demolished them, summoning a roof-punching, crowdsurfing, neck-breaking whirlwind with seething snarls and sludgy guitar riffs. Ever the crowd pleasers, Die Spitz even anointed their fans with an unreleased fuck-you track and an audience-initiated encore. The boys are back indeed, and here they'll stay for Mohawk's inaugural hot-dog eating contest, Hawk Dawg, on July 4, before jetting around the country with Bay Area punks Destroy Boys. – Kriss Conklin

Butthole Surfers' iconic Driftwood ranch – the rustic, late Eighties home and recording studio for the San Antonio/Austin band – is up for sale at a cool $1 million by eXp Realty. Forty minutes south of Downtown at 3407 Elder Hill Road, the nearly 8-acre listing boasts: scenic seclusion, a spacious 1,991-square-foot wooden lodge built into the side of a hill, a creek, and a private bridge road. "A must-see property that is set up for family and horses," whatever that means. – K.C.

Meat Joy, the Austin Music Awards' Best Avant-Garde winner of 1984 and Austin's fiercest lesbian punk act of the Eighties, has announced their first set of shows since 1985. Scheduled to perform October 19 at Cheer Up Charlies and October 21 at the Museum of Human Achievement, the band returns with its original lineup, including Gretchen Phillips, Melissa Cobb, Jamie Spidle, John Perkins (fka John Hawkes), and Tim Mateer. "Be prepared to hear us and see us, older but wiser and still in love with our songs, oh so very much," writes Phillips on her website. – K.C.

Andrew Dickens, longtime KOOP 91.7 FM volunteer, died on Sunday, June 18, at age 48. Dickens had battled cancer in recent years and passed from complications related to his treatment. As president of the board from 2004-2010, Dickens saw the community-supported station through some of its toughest times, including the 2008 arson. "The value of Andrew's contributions to KOOP throughout the years cannot be overstated," offered KOOP GM Frederico Pacheco in an email to volunteers. "His selflessness, knowledge, and commitment helped shape the station into what it is today – a beacon of community, creativity, and empowerment." Dickens is survived by his wife Diana and 6-year-old son. Find memorial information at koop.org. – Doug Freeman