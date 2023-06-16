Music

Review: BLK ODYSSY, DIAMONDS & FREAKS

Forward-thinking production transmits eclectic and upbeat concept album

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., June 16, 2023


Whereas 2021 breakout BLK VINTAGE felt like the opening night party of a revolution, BLK ODYSSY now welcomes us to an "erotic novel of love and lust." True to premise, the eclectic and upbeat four-chapter concept album is, at times, pantingly seductive, though it also often resembles disaffected lovers abstracting their relationship from opposite sides of a wall. At face value, such he-said-she-said interplay could thrive or flop, but DIAMONDS & FREAKS finds thematic potency in lyrics that feel voyeuristically honest – and its best moments come when the music sounds like a conversation.

That's a signature move for BLK ODYSSY, who understands how to make two vocalists sound like six. Nowhere is this more evident than within the biblical attraction of "Adam & Eve," in which project visionary Juwan Elcock employs an array of colorful deliveries to represent multiple viewpoints on the budding romance. Contrasting with the patient neo-soul singing on BLK VINTAGE, the bandleader sucks listeners in with intricately patterned raps while his helium-tank falsetto still factors heavily. Back-and-forth with a variety of guest vocalists includes Kanye/Beyoncé co-writer Kirby on impossible romance "You Gotta Man" and ingenious lyricist Rapsody, whose sensual title track verse ("Legs bent like a Buddha") sells with theatrical delivery. Still, Austin's Eimaral Sol continues to be the project's secret sauce with her uncanny ability to sound like a pitch-shifted sample on a live mic or pull focus with an authoritative presence à la Erykah Badu.

Though select elements may indicate a Seventies stylistic nod – like a cassette click foley intro or hosting Bootsy Collins as both a narrator and guest musician (his immaculately spongy bass anchors standout "Honeysuckle Neckbone") – DIAMONDS & FREAKS resounds as a distinctly forward-thinking production. Its mélange of funk, hip-hop, soul, and occasionally jazz – sweetened with watery electric bass, smooth horns/woodwinds, and Alejandro Rios' vibrant guitar flourishes – transmits with such a cutting edge that when tastemaking producer the Alchemist takes over controls on "Judas & the Holy Mother of Stank," it doesn't feel like an outlier. If you've ever dreamed of hearing Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, D'Angelo, OutKast, and Parliament doing a treatise on desire, this is as close as it comes.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More BLK ODYSSY
ACL Fest Music Recommendations From Close to Home
ACL Fest Music Recommendations From Close to Home
Fresh sounds that emanate from the Lone Star State

Kevin Curtin, Oct. 8, 2021

Bigger Than Me: The Musical Journey of BLK ODYSSY
Bigger Than Me: The Musical Journey of BLK ODYSSY
A child of funk who lost his brother to police brutality soundtracks a revolution on BLK VINTAGE

Thomas Fawcett, Aug. 13, 2021

More BLK ODYSSY
Megz Kelli on Her New Orleans-Set Directorial Debut
Megz Kelli on Her New Orleans-Set Directorial Debut "little trumpet"
Magna Carda and BLK ODYSSY collaborate on short film score

Kriss Conklin, Nov. 4, 2022

“It’s Like a Family Business, Except Rock Stars”: The Kindred Bond of We Don’t Ride Llamas
“It’s Like a Family Business, Except Rock Stars”: The Kindred Bond of We Don’t Ride Llamas
Afro rock sibling band is defiantly unconventional on new EP The Oracle

Julian Towers, April 29, 2022

More by Kevin Curtin
10 Essential Showcases to See at Oblivion Access
10 Essential Showcases to See at Oblivion Access
Unpacking the unclassifiable experimental music festival, show by show

June 9, 2023

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
A farewell party for Jim Eno, Rock the Park with Rosie Flores, and more recommended shows

June 2, 2023

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

BLK ODYSSY, BLK ODYSSY, Juwan Elcock, Kirby, Rapsody, Eimaral Sol, Bootsy Collins, Alejandro Rios, The Alchemist

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Feels So Gay: a Pride celebration hosted by Brigitte Bandit w/ Sudie, Middle Sattre, Alex y los Cósmicos, the Get Lows
at Feels So Good
Modestep
at Kingdom Nightclub
Patrice Pike Band, Keeton Coffman at The 04 Center
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: Spoon, Duran Duran, Weezer, Modest Mouse, Idles, Big Freedia, and Way More
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  