Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Stay Black & Live Juneteenth Celebration

State and national politics remind us on the daily that human rights remain endangered at all points of human history. Pandemic woke a captive nation to the way forward – diversity, equity, and inclusion – and indeed the tide turned in these divided states of America. Austin grew and matured palpably, with no better proof than a thriving soul and hip-hop scene.

Leading the charge locally on federal holiday Juneteenth (Monday), which marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, Riders Against the Storm leads the all-ages Friday dance party with enough DJ action to start a homegrown radio frequency, hosted by Queen Deelah: Body Rock ATX by RAS & DJ Chorizo Funk (8:15pm), DJ Dontizl (7:15), and DJ Cysum (6:15). Saturday, Tulsa funk legacy the Gap Band ("You Dropped a Bomb on Me") loads in supported by the Stretch Musik Band, DJ Kay Cali, and Sonya Jevette, as hosted by local SaulPaul. Represent! And find the full week of Stay Black & Live celebrations – including conversation series and the historic Juneteenth Parade – at juneteenthatx.com/festival. – Raoul Hernandez

Dallas Burrow Album Release

New Braunfels songwriter Dallas Burrow intentionally steeps himself in the tradition of Texas troubadours, and new album Blood Brothers leans even more into that heritage, in spirit if not exactly in sound. With Jonathan Tyler helming production, the album fleshes out the sharp, provocative narratives that Burrows spins behind his low, gruff baritone with an eclectic sound, swinging from dark, brooding blues and funky grooves to tender ballads and loping barroom sing-alongs. Burrow continues to prove himself one of Texas' most compelling young artists, with each LP unlocking surprising new facets of his songwriting. – Doug Freeman

Tombus, Madison Baker, Sabrina Ellis

Sagebrush's boot-scuffed dance floor might get a spray of glitter Friday night. Tombus, Thomas Cook's decadent New Wave project, will release single "Near Me," a probable continuation of their glittery, hip-shaking synth baths that have released song by song since 2021. Country-tinged folk singer Wil Cope will kick things off before the night veers into the Eighties-inspired: A Giant Dog's Sabrina Ellis, fresh from releasing her own pop-tinged balladry in a solo project, and Madison Baker can perfectly tee up the kinds of songs that feel suitable for both dancing and crying – or both at once. – Abby Johnston

Feels So Gay w/ Sudie, Middle Sattre

A "mad scientist when it comes to creating their sound," according to their Spotify bio, Sudie queers up their niche of illusory trap-pop with ardent songs about Neptunic heartbreak. The electronic R&B shape-shifter from the Big Peach channels sapphic vibes on their record Better Off Alone, the swan song of an intense queer relationship. In a genre 180, the night features experimental folk group Middle Sattre, an amorphous blob of a band continually collecting more members to add to their rich, rustic sound. Congressional queen Brigitte Bandit will host, a true soldier for LGBTQIA rights with the fighting spirit that allows for us to have these prideful events in the first place. – Adam Cherian

Pearl Z, Die Mart, the Dead Coats

Guitarist, keyboardist, and background vocalist at once for local blues rockers Kalu & the Electric Joint, Pearl Z continues to take the Eastside stage for June's remaining Sundays with pummeling tracks off her solo project. Heavy riffage, punchy drum fills, and belt after belt form molten hard rockers "I'll Come Back" and "Fire," her only two released singles. Adding more local fuel to the second night of the singer-songwriter's fiery residency, punk quartet Die Mart supplies growling basslines and a riotous Sprechgesang via this month's debut EP, titled EP, while grunge rockers the Dead Coats double up the distortion in their ricocheting riffage. – Wayne Lim

Aubrey Logan

Born in the Pacific Northwest, educated at Berklee College of Music, seasoned in L.A., and now based in Austin, singer and trombonist Aubrey Logan spends her time touring the world, making her an oddly well-kept secret in town. Though she's toured with saxophonist Dave Koz and performed for luminaries like Burt Bacharach, she recorded her third and latest album, Standard, backed by a local talent including Sean Giddings, Chris McQueen, Sam Pankey, and the ubiquitous Daniel Dufour. As adept at covering Fleetwood Mac and the Gershwins as composing her own tunes, expect some dynamic, old-fashioned pizzazz for this set at her home club. – Michael Toland

Music Notes

Breland

Navigating a modern country hip-hop trail primarily built by Young Thug ("Family Don't Matter") and Lil Nas X ("Old Town Road"), Breland incorporates elements of hip-hop, R&B, and gospel into songs featuring common country music themes and melodies. His debut studio album, Cross Country, features genre stars Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban. Walker Hayes headlines.

Modestep

The year is 2011. After stumbling across the UKF Dubstep YouTube page thanks in part to watching FIFA 11 goal compilations, hearing the "this is a UKF exclusive" excites me similarly to a producer tag in rap. One day, the same band responsible for that year's "Feel Good" releases a song apt for any gamer's playlist. "The sunlight hurts my eyes," Josh Friend belts repeatedly on "Sunlight." He now tours in 2023 as the sole member of Modestep.