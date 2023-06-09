Music

Crosstalk: Lil Yachty to Make Austin City Limits Television Debut, and More Music News

Confusion over the Live Music Fund Event Program, and musical queerdo events

By Kriss Conklin, Fri., June 9, 2023


Lil Yachty at SXSW in 2017 (Photo by Photo by John Anderson)

The Music Commission convened Monday night at Austin City Hall to discuss the 655 applications submitted to the Live Music Fund Event Program, which launched earlier this year and allowed local musicians and independent promoters to apply for city-funded project grants. The commission noted obstacles that prevented interested parties from finishing their applications or applying outright, most notably vague wording of questions and confusion about the event aspect of the program – which was intended to be used for "live and online music events" as well as recording studio production, video production, merchandise distribution, and music broadcasting. With this knowledge, the Economic Development Department will create a dashboard that denotes LMF applicants' demographics (racial background, economic and disability status), whether they identified as musicians or independent promoters, and the types of projects most commonly applied for. Application results can be expected over the summer but awardees will not be made public, Music & Entertainment Division Manager Erica Shamaly confirms.

Austin City Limits announces another round of summer tapings for its 49th season with trap artist-turned-psych rocker Lil Yachty at the top of the roster on June 28. The remainder of the lineup splits between ACL TV veterans and newcomers, with Yachty and experimental jazz pair DOMi & JD BECK making their Austin PBS debuts. Flamenco-metal duo Rodrigo y Gabriela and Rilo Kiley bandleader-turned-soloist Jenny Lewis comprise the show's returning acts, each boasting their own milestones: The Austin Symphony Orchestra will join Rodrigo y Gabriela for its first ACL partnership, while Lewis returns to Willie Nelson Boulevard for her third taping.

Queer Freak Show, a two-day Pride celebration at Sahara Lounge presented by ATX Queer Music Fest, launches June 23 and June 29. The extravaganza features drag and burlesque, as well as music by Sabrina Ellis, Ryan Cassata, Naga Brujo, and more beneath the Eastside big top. Tickets are $10 per night, plus extra to participate in an official session by local co-presenters Queer Speed Dating on June 23. Queer Freak Show marks one of many local LGBTQIA-focused music series this month, including For Spite Creative's Be Gay for Spite and Howdy Gals' Howdy Pride showcases at Swan Dive.

Feels So Good Records' riotous local signees Tear Dungeon and the Pinky Rings announced their joint tour in a hail of blood and screams via the label's Instagram last week. Scheduled for five consecutive nights of chaos across Texas and Oklahoma, the thrashing pair kicks off their run in Denton before painting their hometown red July 15 at Cheer Up Charlies.

